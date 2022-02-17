UK set to scrap ‘golden’ visas in Russia move

The UK government is expected to scrap “golden” residency visas for wealthy investors because of concerns they have been used as a back door to funnel dirty Russian money into the UK.

The visas, introduced in 2018, allow a route to permanent residency if applicants invest at least £2 million ($2.7m) but critics say it has been exploited as a vehicle to launder illicit funds through the UK financial and housing sector.

The scheme is reportedly set to be abandoned next week amid increased tension with Russia amassing troops on its border with Ukraine.

More than 14,000 investor visas have been issued to Russians since the start of the scheme, the most of any country apart from China, official data shows.

The scheme allows the applicant to live in the UK for more than three years but allows for permanent residency in as little as two years with a £10m investment. London’s vast financial sector, its network of lawyers and consultants and its light-touch regulations are regarded as attractive for investors trying to hide the source of their wealth.

In return, the UK accepted Russian money with “few questions asked about from where the money came, said a parliamentary committee that scrutinises the UK intelligence and security services.

The system has led to an influx of Russian money that has allowed newcomers to build influence across British society through business, charities, media and cultural situations.

The number of visas hit a peak of nearly 1,200 – plus family members – in 2014 but numbers have fallen to below 400 in the subsequent years. The system has undergone several reviews and a government minister confirmed that scrapping the scheme was under consideration.

“As we enter into what could be a generation or longer of quite acute competition with Russia, all of the things that have become normal in Anglo-Russian relations over the last 30 years will be up for review,” said James Heappey, the Armed Forces Minister.

The intelligence committee’s report said any attempt to unpick the mechanisms that allowed increased Russian influence amounted to mere damage limitation.

“Russian influence in the UK is ‘the new normal’ and there are a lot of Russians with very close links to [President] Putin who are well integrated into the UK business and social scene, and accepted because of their wealth,” the report said.

The opposition Labour party has criticised the failure of proper background checks on those applying for the golden visas.

Margaret Hodge, a Labour MP, said on Twitter: “We will never truly stand up to Putin abroad while we warmly welcome Kremlin cash at home.”