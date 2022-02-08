Loyal Jacob Rees-Mogg moved as Boris Johnson reshuffles team

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been effectively demoted as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to move on from the partygate row with a series of new political appointments.

Mr Rees-Mogg, a long-term ally of Mr Johnson, will now be the cabinet minister responsible for “Brexit opportunities”, after previously being the Leader of the House of Commons.

The former investment banker is an ardent Eurosceptic and was one of the key figures attempting to push through a hard Brexit during withdrawal negotiations with the EU.

The shake-up of the ministerial team follows the appointment of Stephen Barclay as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff and comes as Mr Johnson seeks to relaunch his administration.

Stuart Andrew has been appointed Minister for Housing in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. He had previously been deputy chief whip.

Chris Heaton-Harris takes over as his parliamentary enforcer as the new chief whip.

Other new hires made by Mr Johnson this week include the appointment a new communications director Guto Harri who has come under scrutiny for lobbying in support of Chinese technology firm Huawei.

The communications chief was said to have been representing lobbying firm Hawthorn Advisors during the 25-minute video call including Huawei executives on June 2 that year.

The following month, telecoms firms were ordered to strip Huawei equipment from 5G networks by 2027 over security fears.

Boris Johnson is attempting to move on from the partygate row after making changes to his political team. Bloomberg.

Downing Street confirmed a meeting took place, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying it was “within the rules” and “obviously we met with a number of interested parties at that time while that discussion was taking place”.

In response to the leak, Downing Street said Mr Johnson had described himself as a “Sinophile” but the Government had a “clear-eyed” approach to Beijing.

“It’s in the UK’s interest to have an effective relationship with China,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“That needs to be clear eyed, as the Integrated Review (of foreign and defence policy) makes clear. We need to be able to address disagreements in a frank manner and address some of the challenges that China can pose. And that’s what the Prime Minister does.”

Mr Johnson's conduct came under renewed scrutiny after the Labour leader Keir Starmer was verbally abused by a right-wing mob in central London on Monday.

Mr Starmer faced baseless allegations of “protecting paedophiles” and chants about sex offender Savile from protesters before being bundled into a police car for protection.

Last week, an under-pressure Mr Johnson accused Mr Starmer of having “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while director of public prosecutions.

The announcements came as the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle delivered a fresh rebuke to Mr Johnson over his claim in the Commons last week that Sir Keir failed to prosecute Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

Sir Lindsay said he had requested a situation report from the Metropolitan Police after the Labour leader was surrounded on Monday by a mob accusing him of being a "paedophile protector".

Sir Lindsay said: "I know it has been reported that some abuse was directed at the leader of the Opposition yesterday, related to claims made by the Prime Minister in this chamber.

"But regardless of yesterday's incident, I made it clear last week that while the Prime Minister's words were not disorderly they were inappropriate.

"As I said then, these sorts of comments only inflame opinions and generate disregard for the House and it is not acceptable.

"Our words have consequences and we should always be mindful of the fact."