France launches body to tackle Islamist extremism by reducing foreign influence

France is launching a body on Saturday to supervise Islam in an effort to tackle extremism and reduce foreign influence on the faithful.

The Forum of Islam in France will replace the French Council of Muslim Faith, which has faced criticism after attacks in recent years by terrorists on French towns and cities.

It will include imams, figures from civil society, intellectuals and business leaders.

All of its members are chosen by the government, and at least a quarter will be women.

President Emmanuel Macron envisions measures such as training imams in France instead of bringing them in from Turkey, Morocco or Algeria.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the French Council of Muslim Faith was no longer fulfilling its role in the Muslim community.

“We want to launch a revolution by putting an end to [foreign influence] on Islam,” Mr Darmanin told Le Parisien newspaper.

“Islam is not a religion of foreigners in France, but a French religion that should not depend on foreign money and any authorities abroad.”

Last year, the French Parliament approved a law to strengthen supervision of mosques, schools and sports clubs.

The government said it was needed to safeguard France from radicals and to promote respect for secularism and women’s rights.

The law, which raised concern in parts of the Muslim world, has been used to shut down mosques and community groups.

In January, the senate voted in favour of banning the wearing of headscarves in sport competitions, arguing that neutrality is a requirement on the field of play.