Wind gives airline passengers a scare in Heathrow landing

A pilot struggled to control his plane as it was caught in strong winds while landing in London.

Winds gusted up to 150 kilometres an hour as the British Airways jet tried to touch down at Heathrow Airport at 10.50am on Monday.

“Easy, easy, easy. Oh my god,” one plane spotter said on video as the aircraft shuddered and bounced on the runway.

The landing attempt failed and the plane, an Airbus A321, flight BA1307 from Aberdeen, took off for a second attempt.

Witnesses said they could see paint dust in the air as the plane bounced on the runway during the first attempt.

It appeared to pitch in the air as it descended, hit the runway then leant to its left, balancing on half an undercarriage.

The plane tried to land during Storm Corrie

The tail appeared to touch the ground before the aircraft gained altitude in what is known as a "touch-and-go" move.

“Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely," a British Airways spokesman said.

"Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.”