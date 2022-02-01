Sue Gray report: Johnson to set up Office of Prime Minister to bring order to chaos

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has attempted to address the Sue Gray report and his MPs’ misgivings over the chaotic running of Downing Street by announcing a new government department.

The Office of the Prime Minister is designed to ensure discipline at Number 10 and make sure the rules are observed.

That announcement on Monday, later followed by the prime minister stating that political strategist Sir Lynton Crosby would be given a role, will be welcomed by some Conservative MPs following publication of Ms Gray’s report into lockdown breaches.

Even before knowledge of coronavirus regulation-busting parties became public there were mutterings among backbenchers that their views were being ignored, and that there was a lack of direction from Number 10.

That was in part down to Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who wanted substantial reform along with the single-minded pursuit of a Brexit deal.

While Mr Cummings started a revolution, he failed to finish it and left Number 10 in late 2020.

When the coronavirus pandemic arrived, the administration became a war government where a handful of people took decisions to the exclusion of many.

That was politically dangerous. With MPs feeling ignored and unloved resentment brewed, resulting in Mr Johnson coming close to losing his post after the Partygate revelations.

The Sue Gray report into lockdown parties found "serious failings" in the Downing Street operation leading to Boris Johnson announcing a new Office of the Prime Minister department. PA

During a meeting with MPs after his statement on the Sue Gray report, Mr Johnson stated the need to change the political operation.

“This was what won the room round,” one MP said. “As soon as he said, that the room was immediately on his side.”

It is understood that one role for the Office of the Prime Minister — or OPM — will be to initiate back bench MP “policy boards” to help connect to Downing Street.

A new whistle-blower office will allow Number 10 staff who have witnessed rule-breaking to report it without fear of reprisal.

The OPM could well become a powerful force, especially having its own permanent secretary. This will be a senior and experienced civil servant who will oversee the 400 officials and advisers who are spread across buildings at Number 9, 10 and 11 Downing Street.

It'll take more than a No10 reorganisation to address the problems highlighted by Sue Gray's work. For as long as he is prime minister the character of the government will be determined by the court of Boris Johnson



Some thoughts from me https://t.co/gQ3F1kJpwS — Alex Thomas (@AlexGAThomas) February 1, 2022

That will be a challenging job, setting up a department that will inevitably lead to fighting with rival fiefdoms.

For now, Mr Johnson’s inner circle will be examining the CVs of permanent secretaries at other tricky departments such as the Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Foreign Office.

An outsider would be unlikely, although a senior diplomat could be recalled for the task.

The return of Australian Mr Crosby has been welcomed by MPs who are worried about losing their seats at the next general election.

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Former Prime Minister Theresa May (top R) listening alongside fellow Conservative MPs as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a statement following an update on a report by Sue Gray in to parties at Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns, in the House of Commons in London on January 31, 2022.

Mr Crosby, 65, successfully ran two London mayoral elections for Mr Johnson and the 2015 general election for the Conservatives. Many in politics regard him as a master electioneer.

“He has got a good strategic nose and a good sense of the direction of public opinion … to make sure we are nailing the priorities of the people,” Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told LBC Radio on Tuesday.

A hint of the magnitude of the task to reform the prime minister’s headquarters lies in the decision made by Mr Crosby not to take on the job full-time.