John Lennon’s son Julian to sell his father’s Beatles clothes as NFTs

Beatles memorabilia and outfits worn by John Lennon are being auctioned as non-fungible token (NFT) art pieces by his son Julian.

The items include Paul McCartney’s handwritten notes for Hey Jude, one of the band’s most-loved songs, the Afghan coat Lennon wore in the Magical Mystery Tour film and his black cape from the film Help!

Each NFT will be offered with narration by Julian Lennon and accompanying images of the item as an audiovisual collectible.

NFTs are promoted as digital assets but critics of the booming market say that in a digital world the art sold as a rarity can be reproduced with the click of a button.

“Through this NFT collection, I'm able to grant exclusive access to special items that I cherish and carry on the legacy of my father in a new way,” Lennon's son said.

The items, which include three Gibson guitars that were gifts from father to son, are being sold in partnership with Julien’s Auctions – which describes itself as a "world leader in rock ‘n roll memorabilia – and Yellow Heart NFT.

In collaboration with Julien's Auctions and Yellow Heart NFT, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The White Feather Foundation to offset carbon.

“Own a piece of music history as Julian Lennon unveils his inaugural digital exhibition, with his private collection of John Lennon and Beatles memorabilia, including Paul McCartney's rare, handwritten notes from 'Hey Jude'," a statement on the auction house's website says.

Bidding for the items being sold as the Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection began on Monday and ends on February 7.

So far, the Hey Jude notes have received the highest bid, $30,000, with the cape attracting an $8,000 offer and the Afghan coat $6,000.

Part of the proceeds will go to Julian Lennon's White Feather Foundation.

