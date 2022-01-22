Police arrest one of Britain's most wanted fugitives in Spain

One of Britain's most wanted criminals has been arrested by Spanish police, barely 24 hours after authorities launched a campaign to track down British fugitives thought to have fled to Spain.

Joshua Hendry, 30, has an international arrest warrant against him for his extradition to Britain on charges of drugs trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation in Liverpool.

Joshua Hendry was allegedly part of a drug trafficking gang and has separately been convicted of supplying cocaine. PA Media

He was arrested in the town of San Pedro de Alcantara in Marbella, southern Spain, on Thursday after police noticed a man with his physical characteristics walking a dog.

He is one of 12 fugitives on Britain's most-wanted list. His arrest comes just a day after the UK National Crime Agency and the Charity CrimeStoppers, in conjunction with Spanish police, launched the campaign in Madrid to find the UK's most wanted fugitives.