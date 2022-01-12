Teenager denies murdering Afghan refugee in London

Hazrat Wali died on a playing field close to the gates of his college in west of UK capital

Hazrat Wali, 18, died after being stabbed near his college in west London. PA
Jan 12, 2022

A 16-year-old has denied murdering an Afghan refugee in a knife attack outside a college in London.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of attacking Hazrat Wali close to a railway footbridge in October last year.

Wali, 18, a student at Richmond upon Thames College in Twickenham, west London, died from his injuries on a nearby playing field.

The victim left Afghanistan with his twin brother at the age of 12. His brother returned to Afghanistan but he was reportedly living with a foster family in London.

He was studying construction with the intention of returning to Afghanistan to help rebuild the country, his family said.

The 16-year-old appeared from detention at London’s central criminal court via video link from detention on Tuesday. A trial date has not yet been set.

