Teenager denies murdering Afghan refugee in London

A 16-year-old has denied murdering an Afghan refugee in a knife attack outside a college in London.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of attacking Hazrat Wali close to a railway footbridge in October last year.
Wali, 18, a student at Richmond upon Thames College in Twickenham, west London, died from his injuries on a nearby playing field.
The victim left Afghanistan with his twin brother at the age of 12. His brother returned to Afghanistan but he was reportedly living with a foster family in London.
He was studying construction with the intention of returning to Afghanistan to help rebuild the country, his family said.
The 16-year-old appeared from detention at London’s central criminal court via video link from detention on Tuesday. A trial date has not yet been set.