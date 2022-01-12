Teenager denies murdering Afghan refugee in London

A 16-year-old has denied murdering an Afghan refugee in a knife attack outside a college in London.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of attacking Hazrat Wali close to a railway footbridge in October last year.

Wali, 18, a student at Richmond upon Thames College in Twickenham, west London, died from his injuries on a nearby playing field.

The victim left Afghanistan with his twin brother at the age of 12. His brother returned to Afghanistan but he was reportedly living with a foster family in London.

He was studying construction with the intention of returning to Afghanistan to help rebuild the country, his family said.

The 16-year-old appeared from detention at London’s central criminal court via video link from detention on Tuesday. A trial date has not yet been set.