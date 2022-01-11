Climate crisis seen as most critical threat for next 10 years

Existential risks to the environment are exponentially rising above societal threats as perceived critical dangers to the world over the next decade, according to the landmark World Economic Forum annual risk survey.

Climate concerns and societal stresses compete alongside each other as the greatest perceived threats over the next two years, according to the Global Risks Report 2022. "All of the challenges were are currently facing are leading to a fairly pessimistic outlook," said Saadia Zahidi, the managing director of the WEF, pointing out that 84 per cent of the 1,000 high level respondents to its perceptions survey were either worried or concerned about the outlook for the next decade.

In the immediate term the scars of COVID-19, a looming debt crises, the consensus that the planet cannot wait, digital inequality and growing geopolitical rivalries clouds perceptions. The prospect of “climate action failure”, “extreme weather events”, and “biodiversity loss” ranked as the top three. As the horizon expanded to look at threats for the next five to 10 years, the top five concerns are all environmental, added the report.

Those risks to the planet were compounded by worries over a lack of implementation of net zero policy commitments and a potential failure of adaptation measures as shared concerns for many of the respondents.

“Over a 10-year horizon, the health of the planet dominates concerns,” the report said. “Environmental risks are perceived to be the five most critical long-term threats to the world, as well as the most potentially damaging to people and planet, with 'climate action failure', 'extreme weather events', and 'biodiversity loss' ranking as the top three most severe risks.”

“[While] concern about environmental degradation predates the pandemic, increasing concern with climate action failure reveals respondents’ lack of faith in the world’s ability to contain climate change, not least because of the societal fractures and economic risks that have deepened,” the report added.

Beyond environmental concerns, other serious risks include livelihood crises, the erosion of social cohesion, and an uneven pandemic recovery. A looming debt crisis means that there will be lower "fiscal firepower" to deal with some of these issues in the years ahead, the authors found.

The report says that the risks of growing social challenges will be exacerbated by the pandemic, and experts caution that the global economic recovery will probably be uneven and potentially volatile. The global economy is projected to be 2.4 per cent smaller than it would have been in 2024 as a result of the pandemic. Stakeholder capitalism means companies taking increased responsibility for their impact on the societies in which they operate.

The economic fallout of the pandemic and diverging recoveries also continue to threaten co-operation on other global challenges — at a time when climate and environmental risks loom large.

“The climate crisis remains the biggest long-term threat facing humanity," said Peter Giger, group chief risk officer of Zurich Insurance Group. "Humans are not good in the boiling frog scenario. They are good in the fight or flight scenario which we've seen in the pandemic but climate change is a boiling frog.

"Failure to act on climate change could shrink global GDP by one-sixth and the commitments taken at COP26 are still not enough to achieve the 1.5C goal. It is not too late for governments and businesses to act on the risks they face and to drive an innovative, determined and inclusive transition that protects economies and people.”

Børge Brende, the president of the WEF, pointed out the Risk report points to conclusions that the cost of inaction far exceeds the cost of inaction. But it would be a bumpy ride.

“Most respondents instead expect the next three years to be characterised by either consistent volatility and multiple surprises, or fractured trajectories that will separate relative winners and losers,” the report added.

The growing dependence on digital systems has heightened the risks posed by digital or cybersecurity threats, and cyber security is expected to become a greater perceived threat. Many highly digitalised economies—such as Denmark, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates—ranked the risk of cyber security failure as a top-five concern.

"Cyber attacks are not new but what we've seen is the intensification over the last two years means that cyber threats are now growing faster than our ability to prevent and manage them effectively," said Carolina Klint, the head of risk at insurer Marsh, one of the sponsors. "Companies trying to survive the pandemic had been under more pressure than ever to digitise and automate, but too often this has been built on the backbone of ageing technology, which has led to supply chain disruptions and greater exposure to cyber attacks and especially ransomware."

The increased activity in outer space is bringing its own challenges. "A greater number and range of actors operating in space could generate frictions if space exploration and exploitation are not responsibly managed," it said.

"With limited and outdated global governance in place to regulate space alongside diverging national-level policies, risks are intensifying."