UK's Boris Johnson accused of having 'no regard for rules' over lockdown gathering

Labour has accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of ignoring “rules he puts in place for the rest of us” after a leaked email appeared to show his private secretary arranging a drinks gathering in the garden at No 10 during lockdown.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” for an evening gathering, ITV reported.

Mr Reynolds said they should “make the most of the lovely weather”, despite England being under tough Covid-19 restrictions in May 2020.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson “should be ashamed” after more claims of rule-breaking at No 10, which she described as “despicable”.

Mr Johnson imposed England’s first lockdown against Covid-19 in March 2020 and it was not until June 1 that groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outdoors.

The email from Mr Reynolds relates to an event said to have taken place on May 20, 2020.

Allegations of that gathering, said to have been attended by 40 people, emerged last week when Dominic Cummings, a former senior aide to Mr Johnson, said he had warned at the time the “socially distanced drinks” were likely to be against the rules and “should not happen”.

The Sunday Times and ITV have claimed the prime minister attended the event with his wife, Carrie Johnson.

Human rights lawyer Adam Wagner, who interprets coronavirus regulations on Twitter for the public, said the event looked “unlikely to be legal” for those who attended.

“Being outside the home was illegal at the time unless it was for the need to work,” Mr Wagner posted on social media.

He said that "socially distanced drinks" and "bring your own booze" did not sound like work.

Ms Rayner said Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating claims of gatherings breaking lockdown in government, should confirm that the leaked email would form part of her inquiry.

The Cabinet Office official has already confirmed Ms Gray is investigating the May 20 event, along with a garden gathering five days earlier.

The earlier gathering was revealed by a leaked photo showing Mr Johnson and staff sitting around a table with cheese and wine.

“It is terrible and I think many people that see the evidence now will not only think that Boris Johnson’s lies are catching up with him, but will see it as absolutely despicable that when they were told to follow the rules, Boris Johnson and No 10 were breaking the rules," Ms Rayner told ITV News.

“It is disgraceful and he should be ashamed.

“If he has clearly broken the law, then that should be referred to the police and the police should handle it. Nobody is above the law.

"Many people at the time couldn’t go to funerals, weren’t able to meet families and friends, and they’ll be disgusted by this because not only does it seem Boris Johnson is breaking his rules, but he has been lying to people as well, and this is completely unacceptable and not what you’d expect from the British Prime Minister.”

Ms Rayner also said Mr Johnson had “consistently shown that he has no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us”.

“This is yet more evidence that while the vast majority of people were sticking to the rules, those in No 10 were breaking them," said Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

“To add insult to injury, on the very same day that the Culture Secretary said people could only meet in pairs outdoors, it seems Boris Johnson’s staff were holding a boozy party in Downing Street.”

Mr Davey said Ms Gray’s inquiry “must interview Boris Johnson personally” to get to the bottom of claims of Downing Street parties.

Hannah Brady, a spokeswoman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said it made her “sick” to think No 10 staff “partied” in the days after her father’s death.

“My Dad died just four days before this email was sent out," Ms Brady said. "He was only 55 and was a fit and healthy key worker.

“Those days will stay with me for the rest of my life. Just like the families of the 353 people that died that day, my family couldn’t even get a hug from our friends.

“To think that whilst it was happening Boris Johnson was making the ‘most of the weather’ and throwing a party for 100 people is truly beyond belief.”

No 10 said it would not comment on the claims while Ms Gray’s investigation was under way.