UK property developers given deadline to raise £4bn and replace cladding

The British government has given property developers two months to come up with £4 billion to pay for the removal of highly flammable cladding from homes – or risk legal action.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove outlined the plan in a stern letter to the industry, which brought the Grenfell Tower fire back into the spotlight more than four years after the tragedy struck.

He gave a warning that ministers are prepared to restrict access to government funding and future procurements, use planning powers and take companies to court if they are unwilling to co-operate on the measures.

The plan aims to solve the problems of leaseholders trapped in unsafe and unsellable low-rise flats fitted with hazardous cladding.

The June 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower in Kensington, west London, killed 72 people.

A 2019 inquiry found that the presence of combustible cladding with polyethylene cores on the building acted as a “source of fuel” for the blaze and was the “principal reason” the flames spread at such a rapid pace.

UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove says ministers will take companies to court if they are unwilling to co-operate on fire safety measures. Photo: EPA

Nearly five years later, tens of thousands of buildings across the UK remain fitted with dangerous cladding.

Under government plans, leaseholders in buildings between 11 metres and 18 metres tall will no longer have to take out loans to cover the costs of remediation work despite no new money coming from the Treasury.

Instead, Mr Gove told developers to agree to start contributing this year to cover the “full outstanding cost”, which he estimates to be £4 billion.

Mr Gove set a deadline of “early March” to publicly accept his ultimatum and provide a “fully funded plan of action”.

“Our home should be a source of security and pride. For too many of the people living in properties your industry has built in recent years, their home has become a source of misery. This must change,” he wrote.

Mr Gove said he is confident that firms are also committed to fixing the “broken system” but cautioned that he is “prepared to take all steps necessary to make this happen”, including “the imposition of a solution in law if needs be”.

However, his vision is unlikely to go ahead in a smooth manner as some building firms and property developers who had the cladding fitted onto flats have since folded.

Mr Gove, who is responsible for the Prime Minister’s “levelling up” agenda insisted that individuals living in properties with unsafe cladding “wont’ be expected to pay the bill”.

He said people need to be able to get on with their lives and be confident that their homes are safe and it is only fair to expect property firms, most of whom are making “significant profits”, to cough up.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Gove sought to dispel any uncertainty about the government’s intentions to stamp out unsafe cladding, insisting ministers will “absolutely” punish companies who fail to take the problem seriously.

He pointed to two instances where ministers had intervened to punish firms.

People view messages and missing persons posters at a community centre near Grenfell Tower after the June 2017 fire. Photo: AP

“Absolutely we will,” he said. “We’ve already taken action in some of the more egregious cases. One of the companies responsible for the cladding that was used on Grenfell Tower – Kingspan – was about to enter into a commercial relationship with Mercedes. The Grenfell community were quite rightly outraged by that. I intervened, I talked to Toto Wolff at Mercedes, he appreciated, not least because of Lewis Hamilton’s own sympathy with the Grenfell united community, and so that contract ended.”

He also pointed to the case in which Rydon Homes, a group linked to the Grenfell cladding, was denied taxpayer funding through the Help to Buy scheme.

“We have shown that we are prepared to ensure that the power of government is there in order to ensure justice is done,” Mr Gove added.

In an interview with Sky News, he said property developers should know that the government wants to “work with them” to resolve the issue but is prepared to use legal means if they won’t co-operate.

“If it is the case that it’s necessary to do so then we will use legal means and ultimately, if necessary, the tax system in order to ensure that those who have deep pockets who are responsible for the upkeep of these buildings pay, rather than the leaseholders, the individuals who in the past were being asked to pay with money they didn’t have for a problem they did not cause,” he said.

“It’s a straight-forward question: Should it be those with the big bucks, the big profits, who have been responsible for the construction of these buildings and who are the ultimate owners of these buildings or should it be individuals who have worked hard in order to get a mortgage and who are now being saddled with costs for faults that were not their responsibility?

“If you put the question like that then I think there can only be one answer.”

The Housing Secretary was expected to meet cladding campaigners on Monday morning before detailing the plan in the Commons.

The government’s idea aimed at solving the cladding crisis was tentatively welcomed by campaigners who have been calling for safer homes since the Grenfell tragedy.

However, developers said they should not be the only ones responsible for the costs.

A spokesman for the End Our Cladding Scandal said they were “cautiously optimistic” over the plans but noted the “devil is in the detail”, with the letter saying the measures do not “extend to non-cladding” costs.

“It’s a welcome step in the right direction but there’s still a long road to travel,” he said.

Stewart Baseley, the executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, accepted that leaseholders should not have to pay for remediation, but said builders should not be left alone to cover the costs.

He suggested the government should also pursue manufacturers of cladding “who designed, tested and sold materials that developers purchased in good faith that were later proved to not be fit for purpose.”

“While house builders are committed to playing their part, there are many other organisations involved in the construction of affected buildings, including housing associations and local authorities,” he said.