Photo appears to show Downing St garden gathering during first lockdown

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “tell us the truth” about gatherings at Downing Street as a photo emerged of him and staff in the No 10 garden, reportedly during the first national lockdown.

The Guardian and The Independent previously reported Mr Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the gathering after a Covid briefing on May 15, 2020.

Their reports said about 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza after the briefing, in which then health secretary Matt Hancock had told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.

Mr Hancock had also stressed the rules in force meant “you can meet one other person from outside your household in an outdoor, public place” as long as you kept two metres apart.

In a photograph published by The Guardian, Mr Johnson is sitting at a garden table with his then-fiancee Carrie and two members of staff.

On the table are bottles of wine and a cheeseboard. Four other members of staff are at a second table a distance away.

Nine people are gathered on the grass, with another two on the floor to the right.

Downing Street has insisted the gathering was within the rules.

“On May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference," a spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister went to his residence shortly after 7pm. A small number of staff required to be in work remained in the Downing Street garden for part of the afternoon and evening.”

A representative told The Guardian: “As we said last week, work meetings often take place in the Downing Street garden in the summer months. On this occasion there were staff meetings after a No 10 press conference.

“Downing Street is the Prime Minister’s home as well as his workplace. The Prime Minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden.”

But after the photographs emerged, Ms Rayner tweeted: “I guess staff meetings look a bit different if you went to Eton?

“Enough is enough. Tell us the truth about what was going on in Downing Street from the very beginning immediately, Boris Johnson.”

Human rights barrister Adam Wagner, who examines coronavirus regulations and interprets them on Twitter for the public, said he had seen the photo and was “doubtful it was against the law”, but may have been against guidance.

Mr Wagner said on Twitter that at the time outdoor gatherings were only banned in public places.

He said regulations at the time stated “you couldn’t be outside the place you were living without a reasonable excuse”, and that working would be such a reason.

Mr Wagner said there was “no way of knowing from a pic that they weren’t working”.

Mr Johnson is reported to have told one aide that they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus.

Some aides reportedly carried on drinking into the evening, although there was no suggestion Mr Johnson or Mr Hancock had any alcohol or stayed late.

The gathering is one of a number that have been reported across Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been given the responsibility of investigating the reports after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was removed from the probe.

It was revealed that Mr Case had known about a quiz held in his department.