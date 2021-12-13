Body found in London park during search for missing Petra Srncova

A body has been found in a park in connection with the search for missing nursing assistant Petra Srncova, the Metropolitan Police say.

Officers were called to Brunswick Park, close to where Ms Srncova, 32, was last seen, just before lunchtime on Sunday by a member of the public.

Forensic officers remain at the park as investigations continue.

The force said her family have been informed although formal identification has yet to take place.

A tweet sent from the Czech Foreign Minister, Jakub Kulhanek, suggested the body was that of Ms Srncova.

“Very sad news. The British police unfortunately confirmed to our embassy in London this afternoon that they had found the body of a missing Czech citizen," Mr Kulhanek said on Twitter.

“The cause of death is being investigated. With regard to the family, we will not provide more information about the case. Condolences.”

The Czech embassy in London said: “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Czech citizen.

"With regards to the privacy of the family, we will not provide any further comments to the case."

A Met Police spokesman said: "At this early stage, the woman’s death is being treated as unexplained. While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this development.”

Ms Srncova was last seen about 8.22pm on November 28 in the Camberwell area after taking two buses from her place of work at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

She was reported missing by a concerned colleague on December 3. A man who was arrested in connection with her disappearance was released on bail earlier on Sunday.

Ms Srncova’s family were said by Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell, to be “desperately worried”.