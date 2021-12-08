What are UK's Plan B Covid restrictions

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a further tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and another lockdown amid rising cases of Omicron, leading to speculation his Plan B could be called into action.

Multiple reports say that Mr Johnson is considering moving England to the next stage of restrictions as early as this week. He is said to be worried that if he doesn’t act now, he could regret not taking stepping up his response at a later stage.

This would impose drastic changes on millions of people in the run up to the Christmas holidays and could throw planned celebrations into doubt.

Setting out his winter plan to tackle Covid-19 in September, the Prime Minister said he would impose a set of extra measures if it was necessary to protect the NHS, the country's national health service.

Plan B would include:

· Vaccine certificates in settings deemed risky such as mass events

· Mandatory facemasks in some indoor public places

· Potential working from home order

· Communicating clearly and urgently to the public if the risk level increase

Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Plan B, millions of people would be ordered to work from home again. PA

Any decision on making working from home mandatory again would be discussed between policymakers, taking into account how much disruption it would likely cause to workers and businesses. Sources in Number 10 insisted "no decisions have been made".

In November, after the Omicron variant was discovered in the UK, the Prime Minister made face masks mandatory on public transport and shops. Restaurants and pubs are not included in the mandate.

Prof Neil Ferguson, head of the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at London’s Imperial College, said on Wednesday that another shutdown cannot be ruled out.

The leading scientist, whose modelling was instrumental in the government’s decision to order the first lockdown, said another lockdown would slow down the spread of Omicron rather than stop it in its tracks.

“Certainly case numbers of Omicron are doubling at least every three days, maybe even every two days at the moment, so it’s accelerating very fast and, (to) put that in context, it’s the same if not faster than we saw with the original strain of the virus in March of last year. So it is a concern,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“It’s likely to overtake Delta before Christmas at this rate – precisely when is hard to say.

“We’ll start seeing an impact on overall case numbers – it’s still probably only 2 percent, 3 percent of all cases so it’s kind of swamped, but within a week or two, we’ll start seeing overall case numbers accelerate quite markedly as well.”

He said if new measures are not imposed the wave of Omicron cases will peak in January.

Prof Ferguson said the peak of this wave of infection will be in January if no measures are taken to slow it down.

But he argued that any decision will depend on the severity of the threat posed by the latest variant in terms of hospitalisations.

“At the moment, we don’t really have a good handle on the severity of this virus; there’s a little hint in the UK data that infections are a little bit more likely to be asymptomatic, but we really need to firm up that evidence at the current time,” he added.

Reports suggesting stricter measures could be on the horizon come as pressure is piling on the government to provide clarity on whether a lockdown-breaking Christmas party was held in Downing Street last year.

Leaving Number 10 to head to Parliament for the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session on Wednesday, Mr Johnson refused to answer questions from reporters.

The emergence of a leaked Downing Street video on Tuesday evening set off a storm of criticism and calls for Mr Johnson to resign. The footage obtained by ITV News showed Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton joking about a “fictional” Christmas party where cheese and wine was served.

Speaking at the despatch box in the House of Commons during PMQs, Mr Johnson “apologised reservedly” for the clip – but denied any party took place. He said he was "furious" when he saw the video.

He said he has asked the Cabinet Secretary to investigate the footage and establish whether a gathering took place and anyone who broke rules would be face disciplinary action.

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour party, said the Prime Minister had been "caught red-handed" and urged him to admit there was a party.