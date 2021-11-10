UK government to press Iran for release of detained Britons

Government officials have vowed to “press firmly” for the release of British nationals unfairly detained in Iran when they meet the country’s deputy foreign minister this week.

The meeting on Thursday will come as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband endures his 19th day on hunger strike outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.

Richard Ratcliffe began his demonstration last month after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran. He said his family was “caught in a dispute between two states”.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, has been in custody in Iran since 2016 after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

She was taking her daughter Gabriella to see her family when she was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Evin Prison and one under house arrest.

Her family says she was told by Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of the UK’s failure to pay an outstanding £400 million ($536.9m) arms debt to Iran.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Bagheri Kani is due to meet officials from the Foreign Office.

A representative from the office said officials would urge Iran to quickly conclude a deal to return to the 2015 nuclear pact signed with world powers.

“We will also be using this opportunity to again press firmly for the immediate release of our unfairly detained British nationals,” the representative said.

It is understood that Mr Ratcliffe will meet with Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly on Thursday afternoon after the meeting.

This is Mr Ratcliffe’s second hunger strike in two years.

Earlier, he camped in front of the Iranian embassy for 15 days in a move he said led to the return of his daughter.

During his latest demonstration he has been visited by supporters including Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman, writer and presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.