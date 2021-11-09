Marcus Rashford given MBE for his campaign to support vulnerable children

Football star Marcus Rashford vowed there is more to come in his campaign to help disadvantaged children after he was awarded an MBE by Prince William during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The England and Manchester United striker said his motivation was to give the nation’s youngsters the things he did not have when growing up and stressed every child deserves an “opportunity”.

Footballer Marcus Rashford was given his MBE by William, The Duke of Cambridge, on Tuesday. AP.

Rashford waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the British government to provide free meals to vulnerable youngsters in England throughout the school holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn.

Read more Marcus Rashford aims to put on-field frustrations behind him with Manchester United return

Speaking after the investiture ceremony, the striker said he would give his MBE to his mother, Melanie, who raised him and his four brothers and sisters.

He said: “It seems like there’s a lot going on but for me to put it in the simplest way – I’m trying to give children the things I didn’t have when I was kid. If I did have, I would have been much better off and had many more options in my life.

“I’m just giving them the opportunity and I think they deserve the opportunity what child doesn’t. For me it’s a punishment for them not to be getting things like meals or supplies of books.

“And if we can all come together to make these small change – they are small changes but they become big changes once you see the rewards of it – I see a generation that’s coming after me as a very special generation. They just need a bit of guidance and pointing in the right direction and what I’m doing is giving them that.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Josh from street artists MurWalls paints a mural of footballer Marcus Rashford on the wall of Gainsborough Primary School in East Ham, east London. Getty Images

The striker is the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester, which he received last month in recognition of his campaign against child poverty.

Rashford will also be honoured with a special award at the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on December 20, after the judging panel unanimously agreed his work off the pitch should be commended.

After the event, Prince William, who was hosting his first investiture since the pandemic began, tweeted a photo of an honour resting on a velvet cushion at Windsor Castle.

His personally signed message read: “Pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community. W”.