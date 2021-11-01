Joe Biden claims fossil fuel drive is 'not inconsistent' with climate goals

US President Joe Biden arrived at the Cop26 environmental summit arguing that it was “not inconsistent” to be pushing for a rise in fossil fuel output while also urging countries to commit to energy transition.

The US is seeking to encourage other nations to make bold commitments on curbing the emissions blamed for Earth’s warming temperatures while his own domestic climate plan awaits a vote in the US Congress after a number of delays.

On Monday, as Cop26 opened, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invoked James Bond and warned that delegates that younger generations would “not forgive us” if leaders did not seize the opportunity to deliver at the summit.

Speaking as he left the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday, Mr Biden said the US still needed petrol even as it aimed for electric vehicles to make up half of the traffic on US roads by 2030.

He also criticised China and Russia for their less-than-ambitious efforts to curb emissions.

“It’s not at all inconsistent in that no one has anticipated that this year we would be in a position, or even next year, that we’re not going to use any more oil or gas,” Mr Biden said.

“The idea we’re going to be able to move to renewable energy overnight and ... from this moment on not use oil or not use gas or not use hydrogen, it’s just not rational."

Mr Biden arrived at the Glasgow summit with his US envoy for climate, John Kerry, and was welcomed by former vice-president and environmental activist Al Gore.

He is among leaders who were set to address the gathering on Monday.

He flew into Scotland from Rome, where he attended a G20 summit that finished on Sunday.

Mr Biden will also attend some side events at the conference and a reception on Monday evening with other guests invited by the host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The UN has warned countries that plans to cut climate-warming emissions in the next decade were not enough to put the world on track to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Increasing temperatures above the 1.5°C target could lead to increasingly severe and extreme weather, rising seas levels and damage to crops, health and wildlife.

More than 120 leaders are set to attend the Cop26 summit, where countries are under pressure to deliver the financial support for poorer countries least responsible for, but most vulnerable to, climate change.

There will also be attempts to finalise parts of the Paris climate deal agreed to in 2015 to make it effective and operational.

Observers had hoped the meeting in Rome of leaders of the G20 nations, which between them emit nearly 80 per cent of global carbon output, would provide a strong impetus to Cop26, which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.