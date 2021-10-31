Cop26: UK's Boris Johnson says humanity has run down clock on climate change and must act

Humanity has “run down the clock” on climate change and must get serious about action today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn at the Cop26 summit.

Mr Johnson will urge political leaders and delegates at the opening ceremony of the world leaders summit at the UN climate conference to move from talk and debate to concerted, real action.

He will call for action on phasing out coal-generated power, protecting and restoring forests, providing finance for countries to tackle climate change and increasing electric vehicles.

Mr Johnson is also pledging an extra £1 billion ($1.37bn) in climate finance by 2025 to support developing countries if the economy grows as forecast and the UK’s aid budget returns to 0.7 per cent of GDP.

The UK government has been criticised for cutting the aid budget before the Cop26 talks, where delivery of a long-promised $100bn a year by 2020 for poorer countries to develop cleanly and cope with climate effects is a key issue for developing nations.

Before the Cop26 summit, a report revealed that developed countries would not reach the $100bn goal for public and private finance until 2023.

The UK doubled its promised climate aid to £11.6bn over five years in 2019 and the new announcement would bring that to £12.6bn if delivered.

The UN has warned that plans by countries to cut climate-warming emissions in the next decade were not enough to put the world on track to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Rises above that could lead to increasingly severe extreme weather, rising seas and damage to crops, health and wildlife.

“Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change," Mr Johnson will say. “It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now.

“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow.

“We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees.

“Not more hopes and targets and aspirations, valuable though they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change.

“We need to get real about climate change and the world needs to know when that’s going to happen.”

More than 120 leaders are set to attend the summit, where countries are under pressure to deliver the financial support for poorer countries least responsible for, and most vulnerable to, climate change.

There will also be attempts to finalise parts of the Paris climate accord agreed to in 2015 to make it effective and operational.