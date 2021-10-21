UK daily Covid cases top 52,000 but no sign of Plan B

Daily coronavirus cases in the UK have broken the 50,000 barrier for the first time since July, after lockdown restrictions were largely lifted.

There were 52,009 new cases, the government said on Thursday. There was also 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The week on week increase is 17.9 per cent but so far Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government have refused to opt for a return to restrictions.

Covid rates among children in England also edged up to new high with 1,366.8 cases per 100,000 people aged 10 to 19 were in the seven days to October 17 - up week-on-week from 1,134.9.

“We're watching the numbers very carefully every day," the prime minister said.

“The number of infections are high. But we're within the parameters of what the predictions were… So we're sticking with our plan."

A media blitz is planned to encourage people to take up Covid-19 booster jabs.

A No 10 spokesman said: “An advertising campaign is due to get under way this week.

“That consists of broadcast messaging, TV adverts.”

The spokesman said take-up of boosters will be “a central element of the campaign that we are launching”.

Health minister Edward Argar has said the NHS is under "sustainable" pressure.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 164,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

UK government ministers are coming under mounting pressure to implement the “Plan B” winter measures to address rising Covid-19 cases and a faltering booster vaccine programme.

Concerns have been raised over a sluggish booster shot programme for over-50s and low uptake of vaccines among 12 to 15-year-olds.

The UK's earlier success with its vaccination programme has led to double-vaccinated people's immunity waning.

Prof Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said a third shot was needed to improve immunity across the country.