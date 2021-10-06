Boris Johnson to battle business leaders on immigration with high-wage plan

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to tell businesses they can no longer “use immigration as an excuse for failure to invest” in workers as he unveils his plan to boost wages.

He will use his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference to urge business leaders to pay staff more in an attempt to attract more Britons to lower-wage roles instead of relying on cheap foreign labour.

In an attempt to hammer home a point about his “levelling up” agenda, Mr Johnson will tell guests at the Manchester gathering that his government has “the guts” to oversee a significant shift to a “high-wage, high-skill high-productivity economy”.

The Prime Minister is said to be only weeks away from signing off on a minimum wage rise as he looks to lead from the front in establishing higher pay in society.

“The answer is to control immigration, to allow people of talent to come to this country but not to use immigration as an excuse for failure to invest in people, in skills and in the equipment or machinery they need to do their jobs,” he will say.

“We are not going back to the same old broken model with low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all of it enabled and assisted by uncontrolled immigration.”

His stance puts ministers at loggerheads with farmers and businesses, long seen as the foundation of support for the Tories.

Craig Beaumont, chief of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses, called the government’s message “pretty horrifying”.

Lord Wolfson, chief executive of fashion chain Next and a Conservative peer, criticised the government’s attempt to deter companies - including pig farms - from bringing in immigrant workers to meet demand. He suggested businesses should still be able to obtain visas for overseas staff but should have to pay them the same as a UK worker as well as a visa tax.

Referring to Mr Johnson’s plan, Lord Wolfson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think that approach leads to queues at petrol stations and pigs being unnecessarily shot, so I don’t think that’s a particularly constructive approach.

“I think a much more constructive approach is to say, well if we think the problem is that business is bringing in people because they’re cheap, then let’s make them more expensive.”

He said his preferred strategy would ensure business leaders can access foreign labour if required. He said there would still be a “huge incentive to employ people in the UK if those people are available”.

Mr Johnson is said to be planning to raise the so-called national living wage — the minimum wage paid to those over the age of 23 — by 5 per cent, bringing it up to about £9.42 an hour.

On Tuesday he was grilled on ITV News about a possible rise in the hourly flat rate but declined to give a definitive answer, saying: “We will take guidance from the low pay commission, and we will see where we get to.”

Opposition party Labour has seized on the prime minister’s message to boost wages as a tool to show he is seemingly out of touch with the reality faced by millions of Britons.

His speech on Wednesday coincides with the government withdrawing a £20-per-week increase in Universal Credit, which was ushered in at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The benefit, which comprises a single monthly payment, was introduced in 2013 to replace six different payments from the Department of Work and Pensions.

While Mr Johnson is on stage bellowing his message about the need for higher wages, Labour plans to drive a van around the perimeter of the conference venue, displaying a poster urging ministers to “cancel the cut” to the household incomes of millions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rides a bicycle during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England. Johnson will end the four-day conference with a speech promising that Britain will emerge from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic a stronger, more dynamic country. AP

The closing speech at Manchester Central comes against the backdrop of a supply chain crisis, a chronic shortage of heavy good vehicles which has led to the military being drafted in to drive tankers, and warnings of empty shop shelves at Christmas. Farmers are also being forced to cull pigs and incinerate their remains due to a shortage of abattoir staff.

So far hundreds of healthy pigs have been killed as a result of the shortages. The National Pig Association has warned up to 120,000 animals may need to be destroyed if a solution is not found.

Duncan Berkshire, a pig veterinary surgeon in North Yorkshire, said farmers had found themselves in a “devastating” situation which was leading to “absolute abhorrent food wastage”.

“If we don’t get movement soon, the backlog of pigs that is present on farms at the moment, we are going to have to enact some of these more drastic actions at a later point to ensure that the welfare of those pigs is maintained,” he told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme.

Despite growing concerns among consumers and industry figures, Mr Johnson will defend his restrictions on foreign workers. He will tell activists the government is “embarking now on the change of direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy”.

The Prime Minister, whose landslide victory in 2019 has given him a Commons majority able to take potentially unpopular decisions, promises to end the failure by successive governments to grasp big issues.

One of the problems he will highlight is adult social care, which the Tories have promised to reform using money raised from a 1.25 percentage-point rise in National Insurance.

“After decades of drift and dither, this reforming government, this can-do government that got Brexit done, is getting the vaccine roll-out done and is going to get social care done,” he will declare.

“We are dealing with the biggest underlying issues of our economy and society.

“The problems that no government has had the guts to tackle before.”

The Prime Minister’s promise to “level up” parts of the country that had missed out on the economic success of London and the south-east was a key part of his pitch to voters in former Labour areas — the so-called Red Wall.

But the Chesham and Amersham by-election defeat in June has caused concern among Tories about the focus on northern areas.

Mr Johnson will attempt to bridge that gap by insisting that all parts of the UK can benefit from his plans.

“There is no reason why the inhabitants of one part of the country should be geographically fated to be poorer than others,” he will say.

“Or why people should feel they have to move away from their loved ones or communities to reach their potential.”

Levelling up, he will say, “helps to take the pressure off parts of the overheating south-east, while simultaneously offering hope and opportunity to those areas that have felt left behind”.