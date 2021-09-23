UK government braces for worst-case scenario in energy crisis

The gas crisis in Britain leaves 1.5 million customers searching for a new supplier after several companies. AFP

The UK government is preparing for the worst-case scenario of gas costs staying high for “longer than a short spike”, a business minister said, hours after two energy companies became the latest to collapse in the crisis.

Business minister Paul Scully told Sky News this morning that there was pressure on the energy price cap owing to the high cost of global wholesale gas.

His comments came after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng predicted a "very difficult winter" for many Britons because of surging fuel prices and the £20-a-week ($27) uplift in universal credit coming to an end.

Asked what the worst-case scenario was for a cap rise, Mr Scully said: “This is all part of the conversations that Ofgem will set that cap at, because supply prices are based on a number of factors.

“Clearly, as government, we need to make sure we are planning for the worst-case scenario because we want to make sure we can protect consumers.”

Pressed on what the worst-case scenario looked like, he said: “That it goes on for longer than a short spike. I can’t give you a figure now.”

On Wednesday, Avro Energy and Green were the latest casualties of the gas crisis, leaving a combined 830,000 customers without a supplier.

The loss of the two companies, added to collapses of other businesses, leaves 1.5 million customers without a gas company.

As the winter approaches, they could be faced with no choice but to switch to a new, more expensive provider.

Ofgem said that it would ensure that new suppliers were appointed to Avro and Green customers.

The two companies supply 2.9 per cent of the UK’s domestic energy customers, Ofgem said.

However, many companies will be reluctant to take on hundreds of thousands of new customers, a costly and time-consuming process.

One source at an energy supplier said taking on any more customers would pile huge pressure on the company.

“Like three quarters of the market, we’ve already bought energy for our customers in advance,” the source said.

“We will now have to look at absorbing customers from these failed companies and buying more energy at eye-watering prices and that will be very tough.”

The announcement that Avro and Green had gone bust came after PFP, MoneyPlus, Utility Point and People’s Energy all exited the supply market in little more than two weeks.

Last month Hub Energy, which had only 6,000 customers, also stopped trading.

Taken together, all the recently failed companies account for more than 5 per cent of the market.