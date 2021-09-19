UK plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices, says minister

Ofgem will ensure customers’ gas and electricity supply will continue if a supplier fails

British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng. Getty

Soraya Ebrahimi
Sep 19, 2021

Britain has plans to protect the market and consumers from soaring global gas prices, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday after a meeting with the head of the energy regulator.

A jump in gas prices has already forced several domestic energy suppliers out of business and has shut fertiliser plants that also produce carbon dioxide, used among other things to prolong the shelf life of food.

"If a supplier fails, Ofgem [the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets] will ensure customers’ gas and electricity supply will continue uninterrupted," Mr Kwarteng said on Twitter.

"If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the government.

"The objective is to continue supply to customers until the company can be rescued or customers moved to new suppliers."

The world is running out of good carbon dioxide

Mr Kwarteng said he had also the chief executive of CF Industries, the country's largest domestic supplier of carbon dioxide.

"We discussed the pressures the business is facing and explored possible ways forward to secure vital supplies, including to our food and energy industries," he said.

Mr Kwarteng held emergency talks with executives from National Grid, Centrica and EDF on Saturday and is due to host a forum with energy industry and consumer groups on Monday.

The government has been moved to act after low gas storage levels, decreased supplies from Russia, demand from Asia, low renewables production and nuclear maintenance cuts combined to more than triple European gas prices this year to record highs.

Earlier, minister Alok Sharma told Sky News the government was confident that soaring prices would not result in a risk to supply and that measures were in place to protect consumers from sudden price increases.

As well as domestic gas production in the North Sea, Britain imports gas by pipeline from Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Updated: September 19th 2021, 10:05 PM
