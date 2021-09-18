UK holds crisis talks over gas price surge as food industry says it's on a knife-edge

Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, is meeting leading energy suppliers to discuss the rising cost of gas. Reuters / Peter Nicholls

The UK held crisis talks with energy suppliers on Saturday amid warnings from the food industry it was on a "knife-edge" over surging gas prices.

Gas prices have risen by 70 per cent since the start of the year and Britain's food industry has called on the government to subsidise carbon dioxide (CO2) production or risk the collapse of the country's meat industries.

This week it was announced that two major British fertiliser plants are to shut, stripping food producers of the CO2 by-product that is used to stun animals before slaughter and vacuum pack food to prolong its shelf life.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was meeting with energy suppliers on Saturday.

"Today, I’ll be speaking to chief executives of the UK’s largest energy suppliers and operators to discuss the global gas situation," he said.

"Energy security is an absolute priority. We are working closely with OfGem and gas operators to monitor supply and demand."

He said he did not expect a "supply emergency" this winter due to the UK having a "diverse range of gas supply sources".

"This explainer sets out the background, and the action we are taking to protect energy supply, industry, and consumers," he said.

Energy security is an absolute priority. We are working closely with @ofgem and gas operators to monitor supply and demand



Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association said on Saturday the pig sector was two weeks away from hitting the buffers, while the British Poultry Council said its members were on a "knife-edge" as suppliers could only guarantee deliveries up to 24 hours in advance.

They are calling for more support.

"Doing nothing is not an option," Mr Allen said, adding that given the exceptional circumstances, the government needed to either subsidise the power supply to maintain fertiliser production or source CO2 from elsewhere.

British Poultry Council head Richard Griffiths said he was working with the government to assess stock levels and implement contingency plans, but said food supply disruption could become a national security issue.

Were slaughterhouses to run out of CO2, pigs and chickens would be left on farms, creating additional animal welfare, food supply and food waste issues, he said.

"We hope this can be avoided through swift government action," he said.

A spokesperson said the government was in close contact with the food and farming industries to help them manage.

Record energy costs are affecting countries across Europe, leading some nations to impose emergency measures to cap prices.

Experts have said there is a “real risk” gas supplies in Europe could run out.

European gas stocks were left low following extended cold weather last winter.

