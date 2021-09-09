Migrant boats to be sent back to France by UK Border Force

Migrants on board a Border Force vessel in Kent, southern England, on Wednesday after being picked up at sea. PA

Migrant boats in the English Channel are set to be turned back by Britain's Border Force as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has provided officials with new maritime law orders.

Ms Patel instructed senior law officers to rewrite Britain’s interpretation of international maritime law to pave the way for boats to be intercepted.

The proposal, opposed by the French government, would allow a ship's captain to judge whether a vessel should be turned around as it attempts to enter UK territorial waters. The move also relies on a French vessel responding to a UK message and the government in Paris has rejected any role in supporting the policy.

More than 1,500 migrants are estimated to have entered the UK illegally this week and Ms Patel has threatened to withhold £54 million ($74.4m) in funding if the French do not take further action to discourage Channel crossings.

In a letter to Ms Patel, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned pushback tactics would have “a negative impact on our co-operation”, The Times reported.

More on migrants Baby strapped to woman’s chest among record number of migrants to reach UK

Mr Darmanin rejected Britain’s request to set up a joint command centre in northern France that would include police and border control officers from both countries patrolling the coastline and the Channel.

The pair discussed the migrant issue at a meeting of G7 interior ministers in London yesterday but failed to reconcile differences.

Ms Patel told her counterpart the British public “expect to see results” from French efforts to prevent continuing migrant crossings.

Sky News reported that the Home Office has been working for months to train Border Force officers to divert migrant boats back into the remit of the French coastguard.

Minister for Social Care Helen Whately said ministers were “looking at all the options”, pointing out migrants undertaking the crossings were embarking on a journey that is “desperately dangerous”.

“Of course we should look at all the options and do what’s best," she said.

“And I think the really important thing here is the work we’re doing with the French and to support the French to actually stop people leaving in the first place.

“We want to deter people from embarking on that kind of dangerous journey.”

She said the every migrant on board a boat “puts money into people smugglers’ pockets, those organised international crime gangs”.

Reports suggest the practice of pushing migrant boats back to France is likely to apply only to sturdier, bigger vessels and used only in “very limited circumstances”, a government source told the BBC.

“We do not routinely comment on maritime operational activity,” a Home Office representative said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that efforts to stop the crossings depended “to a large extent” on the ability and co-operation of the French authorities.

Dan O’Mahoney, clandestine Channel threat commander, said efforts so far have prevented more than 10,000 migrant attempts, led to about 300 arrests and secured 65 convictions.

Charities urged the Home Office to take a “more humane and responsible approach” towards asylum seekers and said humanitarian visas were needed to help “prevent the chaos of the Channel crossings”.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday, Lucy Morton, professional officer for the ISU, the union for borders, immigration and customs, said British authorities could not send a vessel back if it is “in any way vulnerable”.

“Vulnerability is not defined just by the state of the vessel, it is also defined by the individuals inside that vessel,” she said.

She said the pushback tactics could only be used if the French co-operated with Border Force because under international maritime rules any boat turned back in the Channel must be received by a French vessel.

Such pushback tactics are used by Frontex, the European border and coastguard agency, in the Mediterranean with the help of the Libyan Navy, she said.

At least 13,000 people have now made the crossing to Britain in 2021, PA news agency data shows.

Illegal migration is anticipated to be high on the agenda for the final day of the G7 meeting on Thursday.