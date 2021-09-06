UK mosque fireworks attack 'sickening', says Newcastle mayor

The Mayor of Newcastle, Habib Rahman, said an attack on his mosque by youths shouting racist abuse and throwing fireworks was "absolutely sickening".

Mr Rahman, whose father was killed in a racist attack in Newcastle in 1977, said worshippers were nearly struck by rockets thrown at the building by up to eight teenagers on Saturday evening.

He became the city's first mayor of minority descent when he was appointed in May.

Mr Rahman said he heard the sizzle of a rocket being lit and saw it aimed directly at people entering the mosque, with one narrowly missing an elderly man, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

He said the youths then fled and hurled racist abuse at him, telling him to "go back where you came from".

He called the police then heard more fireworks being let off as he was inside praying, and confronted the group as he left the mosque.

Mr Rahman was then subjected to more insults and had a rocket aimed at him, while several more were fired towards worshippers and at the mosque, he said.

"It was a horrible situation, it was absolutely sickening," he said. "I was scared and it has infuriated me to the core.

"Where on Earth have these kids picked up these bigoted, racist thoughts? Muslim people have been living in this area since long before these kids were born.

"They have contributed and continue to contribute in so many ways to making the area better for us all. When I came home I told my sons that if they ever behaved in that kind of way then I would disown them."

Insp Andrew Stephenson, of Northumbria Police, said: "This type of behaviour, committed by the overwhelming minority, is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"Not only have they damaged property but they could have seriously injured someone."

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Results 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m; Winner: Mcmanaman, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 6.05pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Bawaasil, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Bochart, Fabrice Veron, Satish Seemar 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Mutaraffa, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 7.50pm: Longines Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh120,00 (D) 1,900m; Winner: Rare Ninja, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.25pm: Zabeel Trophy – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Alfareeq, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 9pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Good Tidings, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 9.35pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Zorion, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



