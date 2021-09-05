New scene for London's Arab diaspora among Park Royal's industrial estates

Over the years a drab industrial estate in north-west London has become home to an array of Middle Eastern food and beverage businesses, challenging well-known Edgware Road as the home of shisha.

Park Royal is an area in London better known for an abundance of articulated lorries and grey steel warehouses than socialising.

But in the past decade the district has turned into a popular haunt for members of the Arab diaspora.

Dotted around the district’s factory-lined streets are new and old Arab-run lounges, cafes, bakeries and supermarkets that speak to an entrepreneurial shift away from London city centre.

It is a trend that was recently captured in Pipe Dream Zine, a digital and print project that maps the story of through interviews and photos of businesses in the area.

The Arts Council England-funded publication was part of this year’s Shubbak Festival on Contemporary Arab Culture programme.

The zine’s researcher and writer Nabil Al Kinani moved to the UK from Iraq as a child and has been hanging out in Park Royal since he was a teenager.

Closer and cheaper than Edgware Road, he says the area caters to a different crowd.

Once best known for drab industrial estates, Park Royal is now home to shisha lounges and Middle Eastern eateries. Photo: Pipe Dream Zine

“Park Royal and the businesses here really strive to make the experience of Damascus, Lebanon, Iraq, etc, more accessible to the wider community.

“So as a young person I would come to Park Royal because I could afford to, whereas Edgware Road is a little bit out of the way,” Mr Al Kinani told The National in front of Bamboo lounge, one of his favourite shisha spots.

The presence of Arab businesses in Park Royal is not new.

The district first came on the radar during early waves of Middle Eastern migration into London – particularly west London – that followed several regional conflicts and the flush of new oil money in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sweetland, a bakery specialising in Arabic desserts, opened in Park Royal in 1997 and is one of the oldest businesses on the block.

Fondly remembered among all ages within the community, the patisserie was set-up by Lebanese Houssam Haddad who came to the UK in 1984 at the age of 14 to escape the civil war in his homeland.

More recent civil wars in the region have led to a newer crop of commercial enterprises.

Sameh Asami arrived to London in 2016 with his family as part of the UK’s Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, after fleeing the war in Syria.

Three years ago, he and two partners opened the popular Levant Book Cafe in the middle of Park Royal’s warehousing estate.

The beautifully decorated eatery sits alongside car repair garages, dead-end alleys and storage units on the one hand, and Middle Eastern supermarkets and bakeries on the other.

The place itself is a journey to Mr Asami’s home city of Damascus.

“Every Arab here has lost something of his heritage and homeland when he left his country so we wanted this place to be another homeland,” Mr Asami says, pointing out the various handcrafted Syrian wares that fill the cafe.

He has made painstaking efforts to create an authentic experience.

Jars of fruit preserves handmade by women in Syria sit on one of the glass counters. On another, traditional Arabic ice cream covered in pistachios – handmade using a family recipe – tempts customers.

Edgware Road has a long-standing reputation as the 'Little Arabia' of London, but Park Royal has also gained a following among the UK capital's Arab diaspora.

Shelves carry hand-carved wood and mother-of-pearl boxes, with a large portion of wall space is taken up by dozens of Arabic books for customers to read and borrow.

A miniature marble fountain – like the ones found in the courtyards of traditional Damascene homes – echoes the soothing sound of trickling water alongside the Arabic music playing in the background.

There is even an olive tree outside, a comforting contrast to the corrugated iron of the surrounding buildings.

Mr Asami said he chose his Park Royal location because it is away from noisy areas and offers more space at a lower rent.

“It also already had an Arab presence with several supermarkets, so we wanted to create something nice to add to that.”

He gets a lot of his supplies around the corner from Salam Supermarket, a large store opened two years ago by another Syrian.

“I know all the places around here and we’re all friends. They’re all hard workers and many of them have already expanded their businesses,” Mr Asami says.

Mr Al Kinani says the Arab uprisings of a decade ago explain the area’s more recent surge in activity.

“We had an influx of people from the Middle East and North Africa coming into London and wider parts of the UK.”

“People yearn for home, so the demand for experiences or food from home increases. The importance of these businesses is very much cemented by the people,” Mr Al Kinani says.

However, buildings and infrastructure also play their part and the area is set to face big changes.

Park Royal sits in the centre of the UK’s largest regeneration project and where two of the city’s new major transport links will meet.

There are some concerns these infrastructural developments will displace local businesses, as happened with Sweetland, which had to relocate its factory and store to another part of Park Royal following a compulsory purchase order.

Mr Al Kinani hopes the development plans do not upend the multicultural community that’s been built there.

“Buildings are just bricks and mortar, it's people that create the culture.

“So there's a hope and belief that whatever development happens within the area that they cater for the existing organic culture and they make room and space for that rather than replace it with something that isn't as good,” he says.

As for Mr Asami, his plans for the future include turning the Levant Book Cafe into a successful brand that “wins over people”.

“This place is a part of my soul. When I walk through the doors I forget that I am in Park Royal or even in England, and feel like I’m back home in Damascus,” Mr Asami says.

“I go back to my memories, my childhood, to my old house. And I think our customers get the same feeling when they come here.”

