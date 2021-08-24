Charlie Watts: Rolling Stones drummer dies in hospital aged 80

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts performs on stage during their "No Filter" tour in 2019. AFP.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed away at a London hospital, aged 80.

The musician had been with the legendary British rock group since 1963, ranked just behind the group's longest serving members, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday by his publicist Bernard Doherty, who said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.’’

Earlier this month, it was announced that Watts was to miss the band’s forthcoming US tour after suffering from an unspecified health issue.

Watts said at the time: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while.”

A spokesperson said then that Watts’ procedure had been “completely successful” but that he needed time to recuperate.

Born in London in 1941, Watts started drumming in London's rhythm and blues clubs before joining the fledgling Rolling Stones.

Finding initial success in Britain and the United States with covers, the group achieved global fame with Jagger-Richards penned hits including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", "Get Off of My Cloud" and "Paint It, Black", and the album "Aftermath".

Tributes for Watts flooded in on social media from some of the music industry's biggest names after news of his death broke.

Elton John said on Twitter: "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys wrote: "Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records."

In 2004, Watts was treated for throat cancer at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital and he was given the all-clear after a four-month battle with the disease, involving six weeks of intensive radiotherapy treatment.

Watts was diagnosed after discovering a lump on the left side of his neck. Doctors performed a biopsy which confirmed the tumour was malignant and he was diagnosed with throat cancer in June of that year.

His spokesman said at the time that Watts’ treatment had “not interfered with any tour or recording plans for the group, who have been ‘relaxing between work commitments’”.

Following his recovery, the band began work on their 22nd studio album, A Bigger Bang.

Watts, who reportedly gave up smoking in the 1980s, said during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine at the time that he felt “very lucky” doctors had caught the cancer early.

































































How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

