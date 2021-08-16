Climate target of $100bn for developing countries 'must be increased before Cop26'

The E3G think tank said a new climate plan must aim to deliver larger sums between 2022 and 2025, above the $100bn that was promised. Bloomberg

A missed target of $100 billion in climate funding to developing countries must increase before Cop26 summit in Glasgow later this year, a think tank has said.

World leaders and climate activists will meet in November for the Cop26 summit, described as humanity's "last, best chance" to restrict global warming to 1.5°C and avert an environmental catastrophe.

Since 2009, developed countries have agreed to find $100bn each year in funding to address the needs of developing nations between 2020 and 2025. This money was to be used to help poorer countries mobilise and meet their climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

However, an estimated climate finance gap of $20bn remained by the 2020 deadline, according to figures released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

In a new paper, the E3G think tank said a new climate plan must aim to deliver larger sums between 2022 and 2025, above the $100bn that was promised to address this shortfall.

If this funding is not met, China – which has half the world’s coal-fired power plants – will find it easier to excuse a failure to reduce its emissions, the report says.

It cited figures produced by the economist Lord Nicholas Stern from the Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy at the London School of Economics. He said $150 billion a year would be feasible by 2025.

"A higher target is needed to average out beyond $100bn annually and make amends for initial shortfalls," said report author Iskander Erzini Vernoit.

"Although lawyers may argue there is no legal basis for a higher target or $500bn expectation, this misses the point. The issue is not a legal obligation, but a political necessity of showing good faith.

"To permit progress on other agendas – including the post-2025 finance goal and obtaining pre-2030 emissions reductions by all major economies to keep 1.5°C alive – ambition on scale is crucial."

The authors of the report say that "joined-up, whole-of-government diplomacy" is also required and that politicians must take heed of the failure to deliver on the $100bn-a-year goal.

The keys to meeting this challenge would be boosting specific national climate finance pledges, reallocating International Monetary Fund-issued special drawing rights and increased input from developed country shareholders.

The report also said that such a promise is within reach but should be delivered by September, at the latest, before the UN General Assembly.

"Advanced economies spent almost $12 trillion in 2020 alone on Covid-19 fiscal measures, according to the IMF – powering past the $100bn is therefore a relatively small fiscal commitment by comparison," the report said.

"A credible plan to surpass $500bn in climate finance over five years is needed – not just for trust between countries, but for action to keep 1.5°C alive in this decisive decade for human history."

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

Results: 5pm: Baynunah Conditions (UAE bred) Dh80,000 1,400m. Winner: Al Tiryaq, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Abdullah Al Hammadi (trainer). 5.30pm: Al Zahra Handicap (rated 0-45) Dh 80,000 1,400m: Winner: Fahadd, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi. 6pm: Al Ras Al Akhdar Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m. Winner: Jaahiz, Jesus Rosales, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Al Reem Island Handicap Dh90,000 1,600m. Winner: AF Al Jahed, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel. 7pm: Al Khubairah Handicap (TB) 100,000 2,200m. Winner: Empoli, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap Dh80,000 2,200m. Winner: Shivan OA, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi.

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

How Sputnik V works

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

