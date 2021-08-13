Kuwaiti convicted of murdering Omani student in London

Omani student Mohammed Al Araimi was killed in a knife attack in December 2019, after leaving a restaurant in London's Knightsbridge area. Met Police

A Kuwaiti man has been convicted of murdering an Omani student in a late-night attack close to the luxury Harrods store in UK capital London.

A jury found Badir Rahim Alnazi, 24, guilty of murdering Mohammed Al Araimi, 20, with a single stab wound to his chest, after accosting the wealthy young victim and his friend moments after they left a restaurant in the upmarket London district of Knightsbridge.

Prosecutors said the pair were targeted in the attack in December 2019 by Alnazi and his accomplice Arseboon Dilbaro, 22, a Germany national.

They had been roaming some of London’s wealthier areas for 90 minutes before the attack, hunting for victims, the court heard.

Al Araimi, the son of a prominent businessmen, put up a fight when they two men pounced in a narrow alleyway.

But he suffered a fatal wound during the melee and collapsed next to a Christmas tree outside the famous store as he fled.

Efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

After two days of deliberations, the jury convicted Alnazi of murder but cleared his accomplice Dilbaro of the same charge.

Alnazi had previously admitted manslaughter but had denied murder, claiming he did not mean to stab Al Araimi.

Dilbaro, who fled to Egypt after the killing, blamed the stabbings on Alnazi. He said he left the UK because he was scared of Alnazi and feared arrest.

He was arrested after he returned to the UK last summer.

Dilbaro was cleared of murder and possessing a knife but convicted of wounding, after he was captured on security cameras hitting Al Araimi’s friend Nasser Kanoo, now 22.

Mr Kanoo was stabbed in the back during the attack but recovered from his injuries. He gave evidence for the trial in London via videolink from Bahrain.

Alnazi and Dilbaro, who were cleared of attempted robbery, will be sentenced next month.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Gorillaz

