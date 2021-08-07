Italian police arrest alleged mafia 'godmother' of crime

Italian police have arrested a reputed top Naples crime boss as she was about to board a flight to Spain.

Officers have described Maria Licciardi, 70, as a “godmother” of crime.

Police from the paramilitary Carabinieri's special operations unit arrested Ms Licciardi at Rome’s Ciampino Airport as she checked in luggage.

Investigators have alleged that Ms Licciardi ran extortion rackets as head of the Licciardi Camorra crime syndicate clan.

“She didn't bat an eyelash when the officers blocked her and served the warrant signed by the Naples prosecutors' office,” ANSA news agency reported in a dispatch posted by the Carabinieri press office.

Ms Liccardi was first arrested in 2001 after she was stopped as she drove a car near Naples and is alleged to be among Italy’s top-30 wanted fugitives.

She was released from prison in 2009, after serving a sentence for Mafia-connected crimes.

Nicknamed “a piccirella”, meaning “a little one”, by mobsters for her petite build, Ms Licciardi is alleged to be one of the victors in a long-running blood feud between alliances of clans that left Naples littered nearly daily with bodies earlier this century, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Naples prosecutors have described Ms Licciardi as a “godmother” in the Camorra syndicate.

Her brother was a clan boss and she made decisions for the crime family along with other clan bosses, prosecutors said.

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

IF YOU GO



The flights: FlyDubai offers direct flights to Catania Airport from Dubai International Terminal 2 daily with return fares starting from Dh1,895.



The details: Access to the 2,900-metre elevation point at Mount Etna by cable car and 4x4 transport vehicle cost around €57.50 (Dh248) per adult. Entry into Teatro Greco costs €10 (Dh43). For more go to www.visitsicily.info Where to stay: Hilton Giardini Naxos offers beachfront access and accessible to Taormina and Mount Etna. Rooms start from around €130 (Dh561) per night, including taxes.

