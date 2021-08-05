Refugee charity Care4Calais investigated by British aid watchdog

Charity Commission says it has serious governance concerns

Conditions in the migrant camps of Calais and Dunkirk, northern France, which charity Care4Calais is supporting. Care4Calais

Nicky Harley
London
Aug 5, 2021

The UK's charity watchdog has launched an investigation into refugee aid group Care4Calais over "serious governance" concerns.

The Charity Commission last August began an initial inquiry into the aid group, which provides aid and support for displaced people in Belgium and France and asylum seekers in the UK.

On Thursday, the watchdog announced that it has now opened a statutory investigation and has appointed an interim manager to the charity.

It said it has identified concerns arising from the charity’s accounts.

"The Commission first engaged with the trustees in August 2020, after proactively identifying concerns arising from the charity’s accounts," it said.

"This engagement led to wider concerns about the charity’s governance, including a lack of clarity around who was validly appointed as a trustee and around how decisions are made.

"The commission is concerned that the charity’s existing governance arrangements may not be appropriate for a charity of this size, leading to potential further problems, including around implementing adequate financial controls and enacting safeguarding policies."

Care4Calais was founded by a group of volunteers to help to support the people of the Calais refugee camps, providing food, clothing and medical assistance.

In a statement, the charity said it has grown considerably over the past year to meet the exceptional needs arising from the pandemic.

Migrants from nations including Vietnam, Iran and Eritrea disembark a RNLI vessel in Dungeness, south England this week, after being rescued in the English Channel following departure from northern France. Reuters

"Care4Calais will work positively and transparently with the Charity Commission to ensure best-practice governance and compliance," it said.

"We remain committed to our work supporting refugees and asylum seekers, and to our legal and ethical duties as a charitable organisation.

"Over the last 12 months Care4Calais has grown considerably to meet the unprecedented need of its beneficiaries and the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of volunteers have stepped up and given countless hours to meet this need and the trustees and management have worked tirelessly to support them.

"These extraordinary circumstances have put pressure on our systems and our staff and volunteers have worked hard to meet these challenges.

"The trustees and management committee are all volunteers. In this way charity costs are kept to a minimum so that the maximum benefit can be delivered to people in great need."

In a statement, the watchdog said it could "extend the scope" of the inquiry if additional issues emerge.

The charity has been at the forefront in helping migrants who have crossed the Channel in dangerous conditions.

Last week it condemned the UK government for “wasting money” on an advertising campaign aimed at deterring migrants entering the UK, saying the funds could have been better spent helping migrants.

Record numbers of migrants are crossing the English Channel in small boats, with more than 9,000 making the journey so far this year, surpassing the 2020 total of 8,417.

Updated: August 5th 2021, 12:40 PM
Company Profile

Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman
Based: Dubai
Launched: September 2019
Sector: health technology
Stage: seed
Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series
Director: Sree Narayan Singh
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam
Rating: 2/5

if you go

The flights
Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow. 
Where to stay
It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes). 

Squads

Sri Lanka Tharanga (c), Mathews, Dickwella (wk), Gunathilaka, Mendis, Kapugedera, Siriwardana, Pushpakumara, Dananjaya, Sandakan, Perera, Hasaranga, Malinga, Chameera, Fernando.

India Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Rahane, Jadhav, Dhoni (wk), Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Thakur.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare

Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler

Price, base: Dh132,000

Engine: 3.6-litre V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm

Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

Fighting with My Family

Director: Stephen Merchant 

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Thomas Whilley, Tori Ellen Ross, Jack Lowden, Olivia Bernstone, Elroy Powell        

Four stars

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

More on Turkey's Syria offence
