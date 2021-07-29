From Marcy with love: How Iranian hackers set English honey trap for US defence workers

The faked persona, operating on Facebook and other social media sites, cultivated relationships with target defence employees

Iranian hackers posed online as an aerobics instructor from England during a years-long operation to lure workers with US defence companies into divulging sensitive information, cyber security analysts say.

The group, known as TA456 or Tortoiseshell, sought out staff in subsidiaries and contractors in an effort to use them as a way to compromise larger companies in the supply chain, analysts at Proofpoint said.

One of the fake identities was Marcella Flores, who appeared to be a glamorous aerobics instructor and university graduate from Liverpool in north-west England.

The persona, operating on Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites, cultivated relationships with target employees before attempting to secretly compromise their computers, according to Proofpoint.

The Flores Facebook profile included a phrase in Spanish beneath "her" photo: “When the melody sounds, the footsteps start moving, the heart sings and the spirit starts dancing.”

Between November 2020 and June, the hackers used the Flores persona to send benign messages, photographs and a coquettish video to an intended victim who worked for a subsidiary of an aerospace contractor.

After attempting to build a trust relationship, the Flores account sent a fake survey about eating habits that was laced with malware that could steal usernames, passwords and other data from the infected computer. The email was signed "Marcy".

It was not clear if the hackers, believed to be aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, successfully obtained data from their target.

“TA456's years-long dedication to significant social engineering, benign reconnaissance of targets before deploying malware, and their cross-platform kill chain makes them a very resourceful threat and signifies that they must be experiencing success in gaining information that meets their operational goals,” said Sherrod DeGrippo, senior director of threat research and detection at Proofpoint.

Proofpoint researchers said the Flores account was unlikely to be the only one used by the hackers.

This month, Proofpoint also exposed an Iranian group masquerading as a British-based academic during a cyber espionage campaign and compromised a website belonging to the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

The Tortoiseshell hackers are among the most resourceful Iran-linked groups operating because of their patience and ingenuity, Ms DeGrippo said.

“This campaign demonstrates that even after an individual is targeted by a persona, it can take months or years for TA456 to attempt to deliver malware.

“Malicious actors will often utilise publicly available information about a target to build up a picture of their role, connections, access to information, and vulnerability to attacks. Oversharing on social media is a particularly risky behaviour in sensitive industries, so organisations should ensure employees are properly and frequently trained in security awareness,” she said.

Proofpoint and Facebook concluded the Flores account was bogus.

On July 15, Facebook removed it in a takedown of users suspected Iranian hacker activity.

Facebook said the accounts it removed were linked to a hacking group it identified as Tortoiseshell, which went after military personnel and companies in the defence and aerospace industries primarily in the US, UK and continental Europe.

“This group used various malicious tactics to identify its targets and infect their devices with malware to enable espionage,” Facebook said.

The names of the people and companies who became targets have not been revealed.

Types of policy Term life insurance: this is the cheapest and most-popular form of life cover. You pay a regular monthly premium for a pre-agreed period, typically anything between five and 25 years, or possibly longer. If you die within that time, the policy will pay a cash lump sum, which is typically tax-free even outside the UAE. If you die after the policy ends, you do not get anything in return. There is no cash-in value at any time. Once you stop paying premiums, cover stops. Whole-of-life insurance: as its name suggests, this type of life cover is designed to run for the rest of your life. You pay regular monthly premiums and in return, get a guaranteed cash lump sum whenever you die. As a result, premiums are typically much higher than one term life insurance, although they do not usually increase with age. In some cases, you have to keep up premiums for as long as you live, although there may be a cut-off period, say, at age 80 but it can go as high as 95. There are penalties if you don’t last the course and you may get a lot less than you paid in. Critical illness cover: this pays a cash lump sum if you suffer from a serious illness such as cancer, heart disease or stroke. Some policies cover as many as 50 different illnesses, although cancer triggers by far the most claims. The payout is designed to cover major financial responsibilities such as a mortgage or children’s education fees if you fall ill and are unable to work. It is cost effective to combine it with life insurance, with the policy paying out once if you either die or suffer a serious illness. Income protection: this pays a replacement income if you fall ill and are unable to continue working. On the best policies, this will continue either until you recover, or reach retirement age. Unlike critical illness cover, policies will typically pay out for stress and musculoskeletal problems such as back trouble.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

