Little Amal sets off: giant puppet of refugee starts walk across Europe

A giant moving puppet set off overnight on a four-month journey across Europe to highlight the plight of child migrants.

Little Amal, the 3.5-metre marionette representing a young refugee, took her first steps on Tuesday through the streets of Gaziantep along the Syrian-Turkish border with real-life Syrian refugee children walking alongside.

It marked the start of The Walk, an 8,000-kilometre journey across the continent that will end in England in November. The project’s artistic director says Little Amal’s colossal size is meant to inspire people to “think big and act bigger”.

The Walk route map. Courtesy The Walk

“The attention of the world is elsewhere right now, which makes it more important than ever to reignite the conversation about the refugee crisis and to change the narrative around it. Yes, refugees need food and blankets, but they also need dignity and a voice,” said Amir Nizar Zuabi.

Good Chance, the artistic organisation behind the project, said it wanted to “push the boundaries of what art can achieve”.

The theatre group was founded in September 2015 by playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, creators of the multi-award-winning play The Jungle, which was based on their experiences living and running a theatre in the unofficial refugee and migrant camp in France’s Calais.

“Since Good Chance began, we’ve found ourselves at the forefront of the argument for art’s importance in humanitarian crises; for art’s disarming power to bring people together and to tell human stories,” said the group’s producer, Naomi Webb.

Hundreds of international partners are supporting Little Amal on her journey, from theatres, community groups, and arts and humanitarian organisations to local government and civic society.

Little Amal. Bevan Roos

Several high-profile ambassadors are also attached to the project. They include the Syrian director and producer Waad Al Kataeb and actors Jude Law, Youssef Kerkour and Gillian Anderson, who called The Walk an “ingenious way” to “support, educate, advocate and inspire”.

“Refugees have voices full of shared experiences that we all need to hear, including millions of children who are now more vulnerable than ever and young girls desperate for education. Never has there been a more integral moment than the present to support the artistic community and I’m in awe of the depth of this project,” the US actress said.

Three puppeteers operate Little Amal, allowing her to “walk” through Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium before reaching England in October. While the hope is to raise awareness on the plight of unaccompanied children, Little Amal will encounter several art installations, performances and events along the way which organisers say will bring joy and show Little Amal as “a figure of great hope”.

Built by the Handspring Puppet Company – a pre-eminent puppet production company best known for its work on the runaway hit play War Horse, Little Amal was built from robust but lightweight material that would allow her to be operated for long periods and under various weather conditions. Forty years after they first began, the founders of the South African company, who plan to wrap up the business after this project, called it a “fantastic way” to end their careers.

Little Amal in London. Nick Wall

Little Amal will arrive in Britain on October 26 and will be welcomed by hundreds of singing voices on the shore at Folkestone as choirs come together in a polyphonic moment by the sea. After touring Canterbury and London, the giant puppet will continue her trip through several English cities before her final stop in Manchester, where her epic journey will culminate in a large finale.

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

