ICC prosecutor praises pursuit of justice in Mosul

Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, applauded Omar Mohammed’s bravery in exposing the 'tyranny' of ISIS in Iraq. AFP

Leading figures from the law and military have offered support for a project that allows people subjected to the daily terrors of ISIS occupation in Iraq to tell the world of their ordeals in a series of podcasts.

Omar Mohammed, a historian who secretly reported from the city and exposed the terrorists' actions to the world through his Mosul Eye blog, created four podcasts to tell the stories of those who experienced it on the ground.

Iraq’s second largest city Mosul fell to ISIS in 2014 until the government regained control with the help of international forces in 2017.

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan, also former head of the UN’s ISIS war crimes unit, praised Mr Mohammed’s courage in exposing the insurgents' “tyranny”.

“We look forward to the government of Iraq implementing domestic legislation to prosecute ISIS’s crimes against humanity and war crimes,” he said.

“By doing that we will hopefully manage to achieve the imperative to confront violent extremism. These podcasts call out what took place.

“When I have been to Mosul over the last few years I have seen the vibrancy. Not only evident in the Pope’s visit in March but also in the rebuilding of the mosques and the returning of individuals.”

Mr Mohammed said the podcasts were about the pursuit of justice.

Pope Francis arrives to pray for war victims at Hosh al-Bieaa, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq. Reuters

“It is time to look into justice, time to raise the voices of the victims," he said. "We have heard a lot about the perpetrators and the criminals but where are the victims? Their voices are now rising.

“This is the first time that I feel the voices of Mosul are heard and have been told by the people. This part of history should not be forgotten. We are making this about justice.”

The podcast series, called Mosul and the Islamic State: Justice and the Future of Mosul, reveals the untold stories from inside ISIS’s reign of terror, the pursuit of justice in its aftermath and the enduring struggle of Mosul's citizens for a brighter future.

Read More UN: Iraq government willing to rebuild Mosul four years after ISIS destruction

Haroro Ingram, who wrote the podcasts, said they cover views from the streets of Mosul, the inside workings of ISIS, the standpoint of the generals and the Iraqi government, as well as the story of Omar.

“There are very real reasons to be optimistic about Mosul’s future,” he said.

Former CIA chief, Gen David Petraeus, who led US forces into Iraq, applauded Mr Mohammed for reporting from behind the lines.

“It was the best set of insight into what was going on,” he said.

Gen Petraeus said he was confident the recently besieged city would now thrive.

“As long as the people of Mosul are not interfered with by outside extremist groups and outside political elements, I’m confident the city will come back together,” he said. “That city is unique.”

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

How Sputnik V works

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

ASHES SCHEDULE First Test

November 23-27 (The Gabba, Brisbane)

Second Test

December 2-6 (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Third Test

December 14-18 (Waca Ground, Perth)

Fourth Test

December 26-30 (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)

Fifth Test

January 4-8, 2018 (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

