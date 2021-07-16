More than 100 killed and hundreds more missing in European flood disaster

The death toll from the devastating floods in western Europe exceeded 100 with many more missing after the worst weather disaster to hit the region in 80 years.

Record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks, catching residents off guard and leaving a trail of destruction and despair.

Entire towns and villages lay in ruins in the hardest-hit German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, where at least 1,300 people were reported missing.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is in the US meeting President Joe Biden, told victims the government would not "leave you alone in this difficult, terrible hour".

"I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days," she said.

As the floodwaters began to ebb, shocked residents surveyed what was left of their homes and neighbourhoods.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 An aerial view of Erftstadt-Blessem in Germany after heavy rains triggered severe flooding. At least 81 people have been killed and hundreds are missing. (RHEIN-ERFT-KREIS HANDOUT/EPA)

Across the border in Belgium, most of the drowned were found around Liege, where the rains hit hardest.

At least 12 people were killed there, with thousands of homes still without electricity on Friday in several border towns, but hopes were rising that the worst of the calamity was over.

Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also severely affected by the torrents of water, with thousands evacuated in the Dutch city of Maastricht.

But Germany's toll was by far the highest, and likely to rise with the large numbers of people still missing.

There are fears for people living below the Steinbach reservoir, which is overflowing and could burst. More rain in the west of Germany is threatening to raise the Rhine to dangerous levels.

Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, blamed the extreme weather on global warming during a visit to a hard-hit area.

Read more Why climate tipping points may not be tipping points after all

"We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures ... because climate change isn't confined to one state," he said.

Malu Dreyer, the premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, said: “Climate change isn’t abstract anymore. We are experiencing it up close and painfully."

German MP Stephan Mayer said he was "deeply convinced" the severity and scale of the flooding.

"[Some German states] are used to flooding and they’ve had flooding in the past … but we haven't experienced such an event like this one," he told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme on Friday.

"Small creeks, small streams developed within a few minutes into strong streams and rivers. The people couldn’t prepare for that, they couldn’t escape."

Mobile phone networks collapsed in some of the flood-stricken regions, leaving family and friends unable to track down loved ones.

Desperate residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as rescue helicopters circled overhead.

Looking out at her flooded garden and garage from her balcony, Annemarie Mueller, 65, said her town of Mayen was completely unprepared for the destruction.

“Where did all this rain come from? It's crazy,” she said.

Debris of houses destroyed by the floods in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr, western Germany. AFP

“It made such a loud noise and given how fast it came down, we thought it would break the door down.”

About 1,000 soldiers were deployed to help with rescue operations and rubble-clearing in affected towns and villages.

Streets and houses under water, overturned cars and uprooted trees were seen once floodwaters started to recede, while some districts were cut off by landslides.

In Ahrweiler, a rural district south of Bonn, several houses collapsed completely, leaving the impression the town had been struck by a tsunami.

At least 20 people were confirmed dead in Euskirchen.

Its normally smart centre was turned into a heap of rubble, with house facades torn off by the rushing floods. A nearby dam remains at risk of giving way.

"My empathy and my heart go out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing," Ms Merkel said.

At least on Friday five people were still missing in Belgium where the Army was sent to four of the country's 10 provinces to help with rescue and evacuation.

With homes under water since Wednesday, people from resort town Spa were being put up in tents.

The swollen Meuse river burst its banks and spilled into the city of Liege, with a population of 200,000.

Rescue workers begin the search for missing people in Bad Neuenahr, Germany. EPA

The storms put climate change back at the centre of Germany's election campaign before the parliamentary poll on September 26 marks the end of Ms Merkel's 16 years in power.

Germany "must prepare much better" because "this extreme weather is a consequence of climate change", Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

In urban areas with poor drainage and buildings located in flood zones, the damage can be severe.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books