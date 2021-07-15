UK supermarket Sainsbury's to encourage masks after July 19

Shoppers in a Sainsbury's supermarket in London, on January 12. Reuters

Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain Sainsbury's will encourage customers to keep wearing face masks from Monday, when new government rules say it will be a matter of personal choice.

Despite a surge in cases, the government is removing most Covid-19 restrictions from July 19 in England after a rapid vaccine programme appeared to weaken the link between infection rates and deaths.

As part of the new rules, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said people in England should use their own judgment about whether to wear masks.

This led to different ministers and public services giving their own answers as to what the best approach would be.

Sainsbury's, second in Britain to market leader Tesco, said on Wednesday that signs and loudspeaker messages in shops would encourage customers to wear a face covering, if they can.

Staff will also be encouraged to wear a mask unless they are behind a screen.

"Our colleagues' safety is vital and many of our colleagues would feel more comfortable if those who can wear face coverings continue to wear them," chief executive Simon Roberts said.

"We've listened closely to our customers too, and they are telling us the same."

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Sreesanth's India bowling career Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40 ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55 T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

LIVERPOOL SQUAD Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Adrian, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Andy Lonergan, Xherdan Shaqiri, Andy Robertson, Divock Origi, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams

