UK's Boris Johnson faces binding vote on planned foreign aid cuts

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a rebellion in Parliament from his Conservative Party over his government's plans to slash foreign aid by about £4 billion ($5.6bn).

Although he has a significant majority in the House of Commons, some Tory members of Parliament believe they have the numbers to defeat Mr Johnson on Tuesday and overturn his decision to cut international aid to 0.5 per cent of gross national income, from 0.7 per cent.

The government says the pandemic required extraordinary spending measures and that the books must be balanced, making the aid cut a painful but necessary step.

Opponents say the cut directly affects vulnerable women and children, something Mr Johnson has stated is a priority of his Group of Seven presidency this year.

“Every MP in the House of Commons stood on a very clear promise to stand by 0.7 per cent,” rebel leader and Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell said.

“What is being proposed may not return Britain to that commitment for decades to come.

“I am urging my colleagues to keep their promise and prevent hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths by voting against."

Anticipating a win by the rebels, the Treasury sought to attach conditions before the 0.7 per cent promise is honoured again.

It would only happen when the independent Office for Budget Responsibility’s fiscal forecast says that, “on a sustainable basis”, the UK is “not borrowing to finance day-to-day spending and underlying debt is falling", the Treasury said in on Monday.

On Monday evening Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told the rebels they were risking “reasonable control" of public finances.

The Treasury says that last year the UK borrowed nearly £300bn, equal to 14.3 per cent of its gross domestic product and the highest since the Second World War.

Meanwhile debt as a percentage of GDP has reached nearly 100 per cent, the highest since 1962.

The lowdown Rating: 4/5

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

1971: The Year The Music Changed Everything Director: Asif Kapadia 4/5

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

UAE SQUAD Khalid Essa (Al Ain), Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira), Adel Al Hosani (Sharjah), Mahmoud Khamis (Al Nasr), Yousef Jaber (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Khalifa Al Hammadi (Jazira), Salem Rashid (Jazira), Shaheen Abdelrahman (Sharjah), Faris Juma (Al Wahda), Mohammed Shaker (Al Ain), Mohammed Barghash (Wahda), Abdulaziz Haikal (Shabab Al Ahli), Ahmed Barman (Al Ain), Khamis Esmail (Wahda), Khaled Bawazir (Sharjah), Majed Surour (Sharjah), Abdullah Ramadan (Jazira), Mohammed Al Attas (Jazira), Fabio De Lima (Al Wasl), Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Khalfan Mubarak (Jazira), Habib Fardan (Nasr), Khalil Ibrahim (Wahda), Ali Mabkhout (Jazira), Ali Saleh (Wasl), Caio (Al Ain), Sebastian Tagliabue (Nasr).

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

