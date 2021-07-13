UK will work with Taliban if ‘they take off terrorist balaclava and enter government'

Defence Secretary accepts working with the group responsible for the deaths of 457 British personnel would be controversial

Taliban fighters and an Afghan army soldier, centre, pose for a photograph during a three-day ceasefire for Eid Al Fitr, near Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2018. EPA

Soraya Ebrahimi
Jul 13, 2021

The UK government will work with the Taliban if they took places in the government in Afghanistan, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

After 20 years of war, the UK would accept their former enemies sharing power in Afghanistan, as long as certain international obligations are upheld, Mr Wallace said.

Speaking in Washington, where he was visiting US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, he said the Taliban would be unlikely to make the mistakes of the past.

Mr Wallace said they would understand that if they gave terrorists havens from which to attack the West, they would be subject to overwhelming military action, as they were after the 9/11 attacks, when they were driven from power.

The lessons of the past 20 years “will not have been lost on the Taliban", he said.

Mr Wallace acknowledged that the group would probably have a role in the future governance of Afghanistan.

“Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK government will engage with it,” he said.

“Just like other governments around the world, if they behave in a way that is seriously against human rights, we will review that relationship."

Mr Wallace recognised that the prospect of the UK working with the group responsible for the deaths of 457 British personnel would be controversial, but said pragmatism could be the foundation for lasting peace.

“Afghan veterans will be asking themselves about the Taliban," he said. "All peace processes require you to come to terms with the enemy. Sometimes, that's what it is.

“What [the Taliban] desperately want is international recognition. They need to unlock financing and support for nation building, and you don't do that with a terrorist balaclava on.

“You have to be a partner for peace otherwise you risk isolation. Isolation led them to where they were last time.

“The poverty of their own people is an important issue to be dealt with, and you cannot deal with that on your own in isolation.

“When you're one of the poorest nations on earth you need the help of the international community.”

Mr Wallace added that not all opponents to the existing government are “card-carrying Taliban”.

Referring to recent reports that China may be trying to extend its influence in Afghanistan, he said: “Two superpowers learnt Afghanistan is not to be taken for granted”.

“China has been quick to offer itself as a superpower. I don't need to remind them of the consequences.”

Mr Wallace urged the Taliban and Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, to work together to bring stability to the country after decades of conflict.

“Now is the time for both of them to show leadership and bring together Afghanistan," he said. “The Taliban is not one single unit. There are lots of views within the Taliban, lots of tribes.

“The best way to gauge the Taliban, from our point of view at the moment, is formally through the international [system].

“The Americans have been engaging with them, and on behalf of their allies as well.

"We [also] speak regularly to the Pakistani government, the Pakistani military and intelligence services, and they understand how to use their influence hopefully in a way that is in agreement with us.

“But in the end, if there is a government, and it is a government of both, and we have committed to a diplomatic relationship, then that's exactly what it will be.”

Notable salonnières of the Middle East through history

Al Khasan (Okaz, Saudi Arabia)

Tamadir bint Amr Al Harith, known simply as Al Khasan, was a poet from Najd famed for elegies, earning great renown for the eulogy of her brothers Mu’awiyah and Sakhr, both killed in tribal wars. Although not a salonnière, this prestigious 7th century poet fostered a culture of literary criticism and could be found standing in the souq of Okaz and reciting her poetry, publicly pronouncing her views and inviting others to join in the debate on scholarship. She later converted to Islam.

 

Maryana Marrash (Aleppo)

A poet and writer, Marrash helped revive the tradition of the salon and was an active part of the Nadha movement, or Arab Renaissance. Born to an established family in Aleppo in Ottoman Syria in 1848, Marrash was educated at missionary schools in Aleppo and Beirut at a time when many women did not receive an education. After touring Europe, she began to host salons where writers played chess and cards, competed in the art of poetry, and discussed literature and politics. An accomplished singer and canon player, music and dancing were a part of these evenings.

 

Princess Nazil Fadil (Cairo)

Princess Nazil Fadil gathered religious, literary and political elite together at her Cairo palace, although she stopped short of inviting women. The princess, a niece of Khedive Ismail, believed that Egypt’s situation could only be solved through education and she donated her own property to help fund the first modern Egyptian University in Cairo.

 

Mayy Ziyadah (Cairo)

Ziyadah was the first to entertain both men and women at her Cairo salon, founded in 1913. The writer, poet, public speaker and critic, her writing explored language, religious identity, language, nationalism and hierarchy. Born in Nazareth, Palestine, to a Lebanese father and Palestinian mother, her salon was open to different social classes and earned comparisons with souq of where Al Khansa herself once recited.

Company Profile

Company name: Fine Diner

Started: March, 2020

Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka

Based: Dubai

Industry: Technology and food delivery

Initial investment: Dh75,000

Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp

Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000

Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Things Heard & Seen

Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton

2/5

Company Profile

Company name: Big Farm Brothers

Started: September 2020

Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur

Based: Dubai Investment Park 1

Industry: food and agriculture

Initial investment: $205,000

Current staff: eight to 10

Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home. 

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo

Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic

Power: 242bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Price: Dh136,814

The full list of 2020 Brit Award nominees (winners in bold):

British group

Coldplay

Foals

Bring me the Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

British Female

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli xcx

Mahalia​

British male

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy​

Best new artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Best song

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care

Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harrison and Rag’n’Bone Man - Giant

Dave - Location

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi - Someone you Loved

Tom Walker - Just You and I

Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing with a Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

International female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Best album

Stormzy - Heavy is the Head

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Rising star

Celeste

Joy Crookes

beabadoobee

