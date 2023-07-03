Wedding snaps: Mexican mayor marries alligator

A Mexican mayor has married a female cayman – a member of the alligator family – in a ceremony that is meant to bring good luck to the people of his town.

Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa married the cayman, named Alicia Adriana, as part of a ritual that dates back centuries.

The cayman, dressed in white and wearing a veil, represents a deity linked to Earth in the ancestral ritual.

The ritual commemorates two centuries of peace between the Chontal and Huave indigenous groups. Mr Sosa represented the Chontal king during the ceremony, while the cayman represented the Huave princess.

Local lore calls the reptile a “princess girl”.

After wedding the reptile, Mr Sosa celebrated the joining of the two cultures and declared the people are happy.

He was pictured kissing the animal, whose snout was tied shut, on top of its head.