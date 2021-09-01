From Syrian refugee to Canadian entrepreneur: the sweet story of Tareq Hadhad

When Tareq Hadhad left his homeland as a Syrian refugee for the chilly shores of Nova Scotia, Canada, life slowly started getting a lot sweeter.

In 2012, as the Syrian civil war raged, Mr Hadhad's father's thriving chocolate factory was bombed, wiping out three decades of work in an instant. Located in Damascus, the company had more than 30 employees and exported their confections all across the Middle East and Europe.

Mr Hadhad and his family fled to neighbouring Lebanon. Unable to return to Syria, they spent the next three years searching for a new country to call home.

On the recommendation of a taxi driver, Mr Hadhad applied for a scholarship through the Canadian embassy in Lebanon though Canada was not on the family’s initial list of potential destinations.

Though he didn’t receive the scholarship, he was granted entry through Canada’s community sponsorship system, a programme that allows Canadian citizens and organisations to sponsor refugees.

“It was like winning the lottery,” Mr Hadhad told The National.

Though excited about their new life, Mr Hadhad’s family knew very little about the country they were moving to.

“In the Middle East, not too many people really talk about Canada because it's like the end of the world for them. It's [thought of as] that coldest country that escaped from the ice age ... no one really is willing to live here in February,” he said with a chuckle.

Tareq Hadhad was welcomed by citizens of Antigonish in Nova Scotia. Photo: Peace by Chocolate / VOX Management Agency

Mr Hadhad arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on a cold December day in 2015. While the weather was a bit of an adjustment, he immediately felt at ease.

“Arriving here was the biggest, heartwarming moment of my life,” he recalled.

When he landed at the airport, Mr Hadhad was welcomed by members of the tiny community of Antigonish who had rallied together to sponsor him.

“They didn't know what I looked like even before I arrived here and it didn't matter to them,” Mr Hadhad recalled. “What mattered was that I was a human being seeking safety and peace.”

That moment set Mr Hadhad on a mission to rebuild his family’s dream that had been crushed by a devastating war.

“It was a true honour for us to be coming [to Canada] when there are millions of people who are dreaming of the opportunity to land in this country,” he said. “When I look back, this was like dying and being given another chance to live.”

Though he had been studying medicine, Mr Hadhad decided to start making candy with his family's help, who was eventually able to join him. At first they sold their sweets at local farmers markets, then out of a shed and eventually opened their own shop in downtown Halifax.

“Chocolate seeks to raise happiness and medicine seeks to reduce pain. There was that mutual connection between medicine and chocolate,” he explained while joking that chocolate should be consumed “in moderation, of course”.

With Peace by Chocolate, his goal is to not only “spread happiness” through his chocolates, but also to run a socially conscious company that benefits the community.

“I felt the moral responsibility to give back,” said Mr Hadhad.

The Hadhads have adjusted their chocolate recipes to Canadian tastes. Photo: Peace by Chocolate / VOX Management Agency

The family’s commitment to rebuilding what they lost has won them the praise of their local community as well as world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former US president Barack Obama.

Mr Trudeau told his family's story at the Leaders Summit on Refugees in July 2019 and how the Hadhad family donated their first profits to the Canadian Red Cross to help their Fort McMurray neighbours who had been displaced by wildfires.

In October 2020, Mr Trudeau made a personalised video to wish Mr Hadhad a happy birthday.

"Tareq, my friend, I wanted to take a moment to wish you a very happy birthday and to thank you for everything that you do for your community and our country," Mr Trudeau said.

"Your story of perseverance, determination and resiliency has inspired us all."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets the Hadhads. Photo: Peace by Chocolate / VOX Management Agency

For Mr Hadhad, chocolate is more than the family business - it's a passion and a bond that keeps the family connected.

It even had a hand in bringing Mr Hadhad's parents together: while courting his mother, Mr Hadhad’s father gave her two boxes of chocolate. The gesture succeeded and the couple eventually married.

It also keeps the Hadhads connected to their Middle Eastern roots. They infuse some of their chocolates with nuts and dried fruits like they did in Syria, but they have also adapted their products to Canadian tastes.

“We mix new types of stuff, especially maple syrup. It’s a big deal here in Canada,” said Mr Hadhad, laughing.

In June, a film based on the family's story was shown online through the Tribeca Film Festival. It stars Ayham Abou Ammar as Mr Hadhad and features the late Syrian actor and director Hatem Ali, who plays Mr Hadhad’s father.

But no matter how big their fame grows, the family has put down deep roots in their adopted town.

“You cannot succeed on your own in a country like Canada,” said Mr Hadhad. “So, at the end of the day, it was the kind of supportive system in the community that has led to our success story.”

In many ways, the Hadhads' story is the story of modern Canada, where people fleeing persecution find refuge in a cold but welcoming land.

In 2019, Mr Hadhad became a Canadian citizen and celebrated the achievement by appearing on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, one of the country’s most popular comedy shows.

“Canada is a great country because we are diverse, we are multicultural, we celebrate people from around the world,” said Mr Hadhad.

He hopes his family’s journey can serve as a positive inspiration for other newcomers to Canada, but also fellow Canadians who have experienced extreme loss, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My belief is that what was lost can be rebuilt with the fortitude of resilience.”

The Hadhad family began by selling chocolate at farmers markets in Nova Scotia. Photo: Peace by Chocolate / VOX Management Agency

Formula One top 10 drivers' standings after Japan 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 306

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 234

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 192

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 148

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 111

7. Sergio Perez, Force India 82

8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 65

9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 48

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 34

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

