PKK blamed for Turkey-Iran gas line explosion

Supplies will be halted for several days while repairs are carried out

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

Iranian authorities have accused the PKK militant group in south-east Turkey of attacking the gas pipeline. Reuters

Associated press
Jun 29, 2021

An explosion in eastern Turkey on Tuesday damaged a natural gas pipeline and halted gas flows from Iran, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported.

The explosion occurred in the town of Dogubayazit, near the Gurbulak border gate with Iran, Anadolu Agency reported.

Flames caused by the explosion could be seen from nearby villages before the fire was extinguished.

US might rethink Iran sanctions in light of coronavirus outbreak, says Pompeo
Turkey's Halkbank pleads not guilty to helping Iran evade US sanctions

The agency said the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Iran’s state-run Irna news agency quoted the National Iranian Gas Company’s dispatching director, Mahdi Jamshidi Dana, as saying authorities suspected the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, attacked the pipeline.

Oil and gas pipelines from Iraq and Iran have been targets in the PKK’s long-running campaign for self-rule in south-east Turkey.

Irna said up to four days of repairs were needed after previous attacks before gas shipments could resume.

Updated: June 29th 2021, 8:41 PM
Why your domicile status is important

Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime.

Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. 

UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account.

A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

