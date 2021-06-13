Joe Biden dazzles G7 as he cuts fresh US image at coastal summit

Joe Biden can fairly claim to have brought his own style of leadership to the narrow roads of the Cornwall peninsula at the G7 summit.

The US leader was the most visible of the foreign guests at the meeting. He was spotted in the evening at a cafe and ventured into the hilly streets of St Ives to attend Sunday mass. The pictures of Emmanuel Macron hugging him tightly and Angela Merkel laughing by his side translated into a triumph for the US leader and his personal style.

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister and the host leader, called Mr Biden a “breath of fresh air,” a reference to the foregone belligerence under Donald Trump.

Mr Biden had an agenda to push and other G7 members were under pressure to address US attempts to shore up global supply chains and overall economic resilience in the face of a rising China. Mr Biden as US president means the group can work in a new way, German Chancellor Merkel said.

"We can work on solutions to those problems with new momentum," she said. "And I think it's very good that we have become more concrete at this G7."

The G7 summit will be significant for the drawing of geopolitical markers that define the western systems and those of allies in distinction to China.

Mr Macron, the French President, was a bundle of energy at the summit and succeeded in becoming a focal point after an escalating war of words was triggered with the UK over post-Brexit trading arrangements with Northern Ireland. Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary, described remarks made by Mr Macron in bilateral talks as "offensive".

"For months, and years, various EU figures have characterised Northern Ireland as somehow a separate country," Mr Raab said.

Mr Johnson had a rough few days as he and his officials pushed back on Northern Ireland, an issue that was not even on the agenda. Mr Johnson aligned closely with the White House on the build back better and greener economic agenda. He encouraged bigger commitments from nations on climate finance, low-carbon vehicles, tough measures on burning coal, protecting nature and bolstering bio-diversity".

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after attending a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Church in St Ives on the final day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Bloomberg

The IMF, World Bank and Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank who is now Prime Minister of Italy, tried to keep the focus on the economic recovery.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF managing director, said there was a dangerous divergence in the global recovery and welcomed the G7 announcement that $100 billion of new funding through the IMF would be available.

Mr Johnson also tapped Queen Elizabeth and the campaigner Sir David Attenborough, who pushed the G7 to recognised the serious nature of the environmental challenge. "Staying below 1.5°C is the only chance we have of avoiding these tipping points and stabilising our world again," he told the roundtable meeting on Sunday.

The summit saw progress in getting world's wealthiest nations to provide Covid vaccine supplies for developing countries. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organisation, said the world needed many more doses. The G7 made a firm commitment of 850 vaccines, but Mr Tedros said 11 billion jabs were needed to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the global population by mid-2022.

“We need more and we need them faster,” Mr Tedros told the summit.