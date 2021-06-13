Joe Biden dazzles G7 as he cuts fresh US image at coastal summit

Mixed fortunes of leaders of the states that make up 40% of the world economy

Joe Biden can fairly claim to have brought his own style of leadership to the narrow roads of the Cornwall peninsula at the G7 summit.

The US leader was the most visible of the foreign guests at the meeting. He was spotted in the evening at a cafe and ventured into the hilly streets of St Ives to attend Sunday mass. The pictures of Emmanuel Macron hugging him tightly and Angela Merkel laughing by his side translated into a triumph for the US leader and his personal style.

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister and the host leader, called Mr Biden a “breath of fresh air,” a reference to the foregone belligerence under Donald Trump.

Read More

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets France's President Emmanuel Macron before a bilateral meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, scene of the G7 summit. AFPG7 summit focus on pandemic recovery overshadowed by Europe-UK tension

Mr Biden had an agenda to push and other G7 members were under pressure to address US attempts to shore up global supply chains and overall economic resilience in the face of a rising China. Mr Biden as US president means the group can work in a new way, German Chancellor Merkel said.

"We can work on solutions to those problems with new momentum," she said. "And I think it's very good that we have become more concrete at this G7."

The G7 summit will be significant for the drawing of geopolitical markers that define the western systems and those of allies in distinction to China.

Mr Macron, the French President, was a bundle of energy at the summit and succeeded in becoming a focal point after an escalating war of words was triggered with the UK over post-Brexit trading arrangements with Northern Ireland. Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary, described remarks made by Mr Macron in bilateral talks as "offensive".

"For months, and years, various EU figures have characterised Northern Ireland as somehow a separate country," Mr Raab said.

Mr Johnson had a rough few days as he and his officials pushed back on Northern Ireland, an issue that was not even on the agenda. Mr Johnson aligned closely with the White House on the build back better and greener economic agenda. He encouraged bigger commitments from nations on climate finance, low-carbon vehicles, tough measures on burning coal, protecting nature and bolstering bio-diversity".

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after attending a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Church in St Ives on the final day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after attending a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Church in St Ives on the final day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Bloomberg

The IMF, World Bank and Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank who is now Prime Minister of Italy, tried to keep the focus on the economic recovery.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF managing director, said there was a dangerous divergence in the global recovery and welcomed the G7 announcement that $100 billion of new funding through the IMF would be available.

Mr Johnson also tapped Queen Elizabeth and the campaigner Sir David Attenborough, who pushed the G7 to recognised the serious nature of the environmental challenge. "Staying below 1.5°C is the only chance we have of avoiding these tipping points and stabilising our world again," he told the roundtable meeting on Sunday.

The summit saw progress in getting world's wealthiest nations to provide Covid vaccine supplies for developing countries. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organisation, said the world needed many more doses. The G7 made a firm commitment of 850 vaccines, but Mr Tedros said 11 billion jabs were needed to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the global population by mid-2022.

“We need more and we need them faster,” Mr Tedros told the summit.

Published: June 13, 2021 04:54 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after attending a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Church in St Ives on the final day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Bloomberg

Joe Biden dazzles G7 as he cuts fresh US image at coastal summit

World
One of eight billboards by artist Mathilda Della Torre that aims to highlight the suffering of refugees. Buildhollywood

Designer's powerful art project shines spotlight on refugees’ plight across UK

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
Farmer Philip Hughes (left) has made a good return since buying is first crypto mining rig from supplier Josh Riddett two years ago. Courtesy Easy Crypto Hunter

How British farmers use cow manure to create new crypto coins

Energy
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez