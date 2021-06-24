Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies in hospital aged 61

Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, Philippine president during the fastest period of growth since the 1970s who challenged China’s territorial claims before a United Nations-backed tribunal, has died. He was 61.

Aquino, who was president from 2010 to 2016, died of heart failure at a hospital in Quezon City, the Manila Bulletin reported on Thursday, citing family sources.

A bachelor with a fondness for cigarettes and computer games who had spent much of his life in the shadow of his parents – great figures of Philippine democracy – Aquino said he did not aspire to lead the nation.

His father, senator and opposition leader Benigno Aquino Jr, was jailed by the regime of Ferdinand Marcos and assassinated in 1983 on his return from US exile.

Three years later, his mother Corazon Aquino ran against Marcos in a snap election that resulted in the dictator being removed from power .

The 2009 death of Corazon, the nation’s first female president, prompted calls for Aquino, then a senator, to run for the top post the following year.

“I didn’t have any ambition to be president,” he said in a 2013 interview with Bloomberg News. “It was fate. The people found me.”

Aquino was born on February 8, 1960, the only son among five children.

An economics graduate from the Ateneo de Manila University, he served as a congressman and senator. Before his public sector career, he worked as retail supervisor and promotions manager at Nike’s Philippine unit.

Economic Boom

Under Aquino’s six-year presidential term, the nation’s economy grew an average of 6.2 per cent and twice exceeded 7 per cent, the fastest pace since the 1970s.

His administration pursued tax evaders, narrowed the budget deficit from a record level, and enabled the Philippines to clinch its first investment grade score from a major credit rating company.

He brought China before a UN-backed tribunal in March 2014 to challenge Beijing’s push for control of the South China Sea, portions of which the Philippines claims. Aquino initiated the proceedings after a stand-off between vessels from the two countries in the disputed Scarborough Shoal in April 2012.

After Aquino left office, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 ruled in favour of the Philippines, saying China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea breached international law – a decision Beijing has rejected.

Rodrigo Duterte, Aquino’s successor, has resisted raising the ruling while pushing the country toward China and away from the US, which has had a mutual defence treaty with the Philippines since the 1950s.

Aquino’s predecessor, Gloria Arroyo, was jailed on corruption charges during his term.

The country’s ranking on Berlin-based Transparency International’s Corruption Index improved 11 notches in his last full year in office in 2015 from six years earlier.

His administration was criticised, however, for not spending enough to improve the country’s infrastructure. Traffic jams that led to hours-long commuter journeys triggered public disenchantment, which Mr Duterte capitalised on during the campaign to succeed him.