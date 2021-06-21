UK warship carries out 'lion's share' of anti-ISIS operations in Iraq

'HMS Queen Elizabeth' is on its first posting

Crew members next to an F-35 aircraft on HMS Queen Elizabeth. AP
Crew members next to an F-35 aircraft on HMS Queen Elizabeth. AP

UK military commanders said Britain's newest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, has taken on the “lion’s share” of operations against ISIS in Iraq.

In the first posting of the 65,000-tonne carrier, commanders said the ship attracted the interest of Russian warplanes.

“At the moment, we’re taking on the lion’s share of that operation over Iraq, which is a fantastic feather in our cap," said Commodore Steve Moorhouse, aboard carrier in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Read More

An F-35B fighter jet flies over HMS Queen Elizabeth as defence chiefs said the aircraft carrier will present a potent force when it teams up with the French carrier in the Mediterranean this summer. GettyUK’s ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth’ to form powerful armada with French nuclear-powered carrier

Cdre Moorhouse said the Eastern Mediterranean had become more “congested and contested” because of Russia’s military presence in Syria.

“We’re rubbing up against Russian activity, not in a dangerous or aggressive manner, but you’ve just got other people out here playing in what is a fixed piece of water and airspace,” he said.

Cdre Moorhouse said a Russian warship came within 10 kilometres of the carrier.

He said Russian, British and US pilots had a “healthy respect for one another” and their conduct had been “absolutely professional” since the aircraft carrier started anti-ISIS operations on June 18.

“But there is a reality when you buy yourself a fifth-generation aircraft carrier and you take it around the world," Cdre Moorhouse said. "People are interested in it."

Capt James Blackmore, who commands the eight F-35 jets and 10 helicopters on the vessel, said British and Russian pilots had come within visual distance of each other.

“It’s that cat-and-mouse posturing. It’s what we expect in this region of world,” Capt Blackmore said.

He said it was the first time F-35s were used in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“So, of course Russia wants to look at what they’re like," Capt Blackmore said. "They want to look at what our carriers are like."

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrived in South-East Asia for a three-day visit to Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore for talks on trade, defence and security.

The Foreign Office said Mr Raab’s visit came “at a time of growing defence and security co-operation with the region”.

“The UK is committed to strengthening our friendship across the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Raab said.

Published: June 22, 2021 03:01 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Italian Premier Mario Draghi. EPA

Italian Prime Minister Draghi opposes Euro 2020 final in variant-hit England

Sport
Jurgen Conings, a soldier with far-right links, had pledged to 'join the resistance'. AFP

Questions Belgium has to answer following the death of soldier Jurgen Conings

Europe
The affinity between incoming president Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei goes back decades.  WANA via Reuters

Khamenei's potential win-win: anti-western president and return to Iran nuclear deal

The Americas
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 18, 2021 Picture taken June 18, 2021 Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Euro 2020: Scotland's Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19

Football
A view inside the Amazon Salon. Photo: Amazon

High-tech hairdos: would you go to the Amazon Salon in east London?

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?