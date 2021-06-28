UK's Dominic Raab to sound alarm over rise of ISIS in Africa

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is to issue a warning about the rising threat of ISIS in Africa as he tells world powers the terrorist group “has not gone away”.

Mr Raab will sound the alarm on Monday at a summit of the US-led coalition against ISIS. He says the terrorists will “exploit any opportunity to re-establish itself” more than two years after losing last patches of its territory.

Foreign ministers from more than 40 countries will hear of ISIS’s growing presence in countries such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Mr Raab will announce Britain is pouring an extra £12.6 million ($17.5m) into tackling ISIS in Africa, including on efforts to encourage fighters to leave the group.

“Two years since Daesh’s territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria, the threat of Daesh and its hateful ideology has not gone away,” he is expected to say, mentioning the group by its Arabic acronym.

“Worryingly it continues to grow in Africa, which is why we must work with our coalition partners to fight its poisonous propaganda on all fronts.”

Ministers at the Rome summit will hold talks on counter-messaging efforts against ISIS propaganda.

The terrorist group recently published a speech by its spokesman praising attacks carried out by its affiliates in Africa.

One affiliate known as Islamic State West Africa regularly boasts of violence against military and civilian targets, the UK government said.

Security experts say that cutting off ISIS propaganda is key to suppressing the group.

“If you stop their propaganda you choke off their religious influence and you will find yourself dealing with a smaller problem,” said Dr Bill Duff, a former Royal Ulster Constabulary officer in the counter-terrorist unit.

Dr Duff said the coalition should be prepared to spend at least 10 years working to dismantle ISIS by training local police and security forces.

The UK says some of its extra funding will go towards military efforts to combat ISIS and other groups in Africa.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is attending a summit of the US-led coalition against ISIS. Reuters

Syrian remnants

Monday’s summit will be chaired by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Rome for the meeting.

Mr Blinken – who is due to meet Pope Francis on Monday – will hold separate talks on Syria on the sidelines of the ISIS meeting.

The US State Department says Mr Blinken will “underscore the importance of meeting humanitarian needs” in Syria.

ISIS lost its last territory in Syria in 2019, but Washington says the coalition needs to maintain pressure on the terrorist group’s remnants in the country.

Mr Raab will highlight concerns over violence at refugee camps and detention centres in north-east Syria, and Britain says he will raise the fragile security situation in Iraq, which is due to hold elections in October.

“We must ensure there are no safe havens for Daesh,” Mr Raab will say.

“We must keep up the pressure on Daesh, wherever its poisonous influence spreads. It will exploit any opportunity to re-establish itself.”