UK considers plan for local lockdowns as end to social distancing could be delayed

COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease in Britain

UK ministers are drawing up emergency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to the final stage of lockdown easing on June 21 in response to the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus.

Under plans modelled on England’s tier system of last year, people would be advised to stay at home and non-essential shops and hospitality venues would be closed if the variant was not brought under control.

Businesses in areas subject to restrictions would receive grants of up to £18,000 ($25,440) and the scheme would be administered by local authorities and adjusted according to the length of the shutdown.

Ministers have not ruled out delaying the final stage of the road map out of lockdown June 21, when most social distancing restrictions are due to end.

In this scenario, grants would be made available for the worst-affected sectors, such as nightclubs, and for large events including festivals.

Sources told The Times newspaper that Prime Minister Boris Johnson regards local lockdowns as a "last resort" if other measures, such as surge testing and increasing deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines, failed to contain the spread of the variant.

Mr Johnson insisted on Tuesday the “wall of defences” built up by the vaccination programme meant there was nothing "conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate from the road map”.

"We’ve got to be cautious and we are keeping everything under very close observation," he said.

“We’ll know a lot more in a few days’ time.”

Asked if local lockdowns were likely, Environment Secretary George Eustice said “that would be an option”.

“We cannot rule anything out at this stage," he told Sky News.

"Our preferred outcome is that we really double down on vaccination rates, then we won't have to have any local lockdowns."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also refused to rule out the prospect of local lockdowns.

“It is not where we want to go,” he told the House of Commons on Monday.

“Of course we don’t rule it out, but we have seen the approach that we are taking works.”

Downing Street confirmed that Mr Johnson had abandoned next week’s expected announcement that fines for not wearing face masks would end next month, and businesses would no longer be compelled to keep people at least a metre apart.

Government figures show there are now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK, of which 483 were in Bolton and in the Blackburn with Darwen area.

Sarah Robinson-Gay receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Hexham Mart vaccination centre, northern England. Getty Images

Cases in those north-west England areas have doubled in the past week, with 19 people in Bolton in hospital with the variant and eight in Blackburn. It is now the dominant strain in the area.

Mr Hancock said most of those in hospital with the Indian strain had not been vaccinated.

“Most of them could have been vaccinated, which is frustrating to see, but is also a message to everyone,” he said.

“It just reinforces the message that people should come forward and get vaccinated because that is the best way to protect everybody.”

Over the weekend, the rate of vaccination in Bolton quadrupled, with 6,200 people receiving injections.

“This is the biggest surge of resources into any specific local area we have seen in the pandemic so far,” Mr Hancock said.

But Yasmin Qureshi, the Labour MP for Bolton South East, said the government was too slow to act.

“We should employ the use of surge vaccinations where possible and it was disappointing that the government refused to allow Bolton Council’s health officials express permission to roll out the vaccine to younger age groups, despite the clear need to do so,” she said.

There was growing anger that those refusing to receive the vaccine could jeopardise Britain’s plans to end lockdown.

However, Prof Steven Riley from Imperial College London said it was unhelpful to criticise those who could be unvaccinated for “lots of reasons”, arguing it was better to highlight the benefits of receiving the shot.

"If you look two or three weeks down the road, the decisions made today about choosing to have a vaccine will directly help them," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Prof Riley said the variant was introduced to the UK while travel between the UK and India remained open.

“We know it generated some large clusters and large outbreaks,” he said.

“We need a bit of time so the effect of those initial introductions calms down and we can see what the local transmission looks like.”

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

