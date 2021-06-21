Stringency Index: How does each country’s Covid response compare?

University of Oxford researchers measure strictness of global lockdown policies

Sri Lankan fire brigade personnel spray disinfectant at a workshop in Colombo. EPA
Sri Lankan fire brigade personnel spray disinfectant at a workshop in Colombo. EPA

University of Oxford researchers have measured the rigidity of government policies to contain the pandemic.

Known as the Stringency Index, the Our World In Data project compares responses from health authorities across the world.

What is the Stringency Index?

The Stringency Index is a tracker measuring the restrictions in place in every country to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Read More

All adults over the age of 18 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19 in England, Northern Ireland and Wales. Reuters Social media platforms join UK’s vaccination drive

It measures the response across nine categories: school closures, workplace closures, cancellation of public events, public gathering restrictions, public transport closures, stay-at-home orders, public information campaigns, internal movement restrictions and international travel controls.

The average of the nine metrics, each taking a value between 0 and 100, gives the final score.

A higher score indicates a stricter response, with 100 being the toughest.

Which countries have the strongest measures?

Sri Lanka currently has the toughest Covid-19 restrictions in the world, with a score of 85.19 on the index.

South American nations rated highly, with Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Suriname scoring above 70.

China – scene of the coronavirus outbreak in December 2019 – scored highly in Asia with a rating of 78.24.

Germany has the highest score in Europe at 75, followed by Ireland on 74.07 and Portugal on 70.37.

Which countries have the loosest restrictions?

New Zealand, which experienced near-normality for much of the pandemic having successfully suppressed the disease, scored 22.22 whereas it previously had among the world’s toughest measures, recording 96.30 in April 2020.

Several African nations also scored low, with the Central African Republic ranked at 11.11, Burundi on 15.74, Chad on 16.67 and Ivory Coast 17.59.

How did the UK fare?

The UK’s score is 51.39, which is on par with most other major European countries, with the exception of Germany, an outlier on 75.

Britain’s score has remained steady since mid-May, when restrictions were eased to allow for indoor mixing.

Its highest score was recorded between January and March this year, a period covered by England’s third national lockdown.

That shutdown was calculated as tougher than the first in March 2020 and the second in November.

Published: June 21, 2021 03:50 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally, saw her party win fewer votes than expected. AFP 

French regional elections deal blow to Marine Le Pen's far right

Europe
ROME, ITALY - JUNE 20: Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Federico Bernardeschi of Italy look on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Italy and Wales at Olimpico Stadium on June 20, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Solaro - Pool/Getty Images)

Wales v Italy player ratings: Bale 6, James 5; Jorginho 8, Verratti 8

Football
Belgium police cordon off the area where the body of Jurgen Conings was found. AFP

Virologist threatened by fugitive Belgian soldier sends sympathy to his bereaved family

Europe
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Visitors outside the All England Club where Wimbledon begins on June 28. Mark Chilvers for The National

Wimbledon 2021: How the tournament will differ from usual

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?