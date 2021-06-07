Only three fully vaccinated people admitted to UK hospitals amid Indian variant surge

Health secretary insists vaccines are working against infectious new Covid strains

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged more people to have the coronavirus vaccine after figures showed it was highly effective against dangerous new variants.

He told Parliament only three fully vaccinated people were admitted to hospital with the so-called Indian variant out of 12,383 known cases in the country.

The strain – officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as the Delta variant – is believed to be responsible for most Covid-19 transmission in Britain in recent weeks.

Read More

The UK will offer Covid-19 vaccines to people under 30 from next week as ministers debate whether to lift lockdown on June 21. AFP Matt Hancock: UK ‘freedom day’ could be delayed by Indian coronavirus variant

Mr Hancock said data from June 3 showed 12,383 people with the Delta variant in the UK were found, 126 of whom were admitted to hospital.

Of those people, only three had received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

“Despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have been broadly flat. The majority of people in hospital with Covid appear to be those who haven’t had the vaccine at all,” he said.

“The jabs are working. We have to keep coming forward to get them and that includes, vitally, that second jab, which we know gives better protection against the Delta variant.”

Mr Hancock announced people aged 25 to 29 in England would be invited to have their first vaccine dose from Tuesday, meaning about three million more people will become eligible to book their first dose.

“From this week, we will start offering vaccinations to people under 30, bringing us ever closer to the goal of offering a vaccine to all adults in the UK by the end of next month,” he said.

“From tomorrow morning, we will open up vaccination to people aged 25 to 29. Over the remainder of this week, the NHS will send texts to people in these age groups and, of course, GPs will be inviting people on their lists to come forward.”

NHS chiefs said the health service was in the “home straight” of its biggest vaccination campaign, which was launched only six months ago.

More than 40 million people in the UK have received at least one dose.

Britain on Monday reported 5,683 new cases of Covid-19 and a single death within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

Updated: June 7, 2021 11:44 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 8, 2021. Jean-Francois Badias/Pool via REUTERS

‘Money will start flowing’ for EU’s recovery from the pandemic

Europe
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is travelling to the UK for the G7 summit. AP

G7 guests South Africa and India to push for vaccine patent waiver

Europe
Customers queue to enter a Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof GmbH department store as shopping without proof of a negative Covid-19 test result begins in Berlin, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel is ready to allow Germany’s controversial lockdown law to lapse, the latest sign that the pandemic is releasing its grip on Europe’s largest economy. Bloomberg

Eurozone economy contracted less than expected in 2021 first quarter

Economy
Nearly 52 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE since the start of the pandemic, many in drive-through facilities. EPA / LUIS ASCUI 

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,205 cases and two deaths

Health
Spain's under-21 squad attend a training session in Madrid ahead of a friendly against Lithuania. The U21s have stepped in to replace the senior squad, who are in isolation following the postivie Covid-19 test of captain Sergio Busquets on Sunday. EPA

Euro 2020: Spain squad to receive Covid-19 vaccine following Busquets' positive test

Football
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government