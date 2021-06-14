Nato summit: leaders poised to adopt tougher stance on Russia and China

Nato leaders are to draw up a strategic blueprint addressing threats from Russia and China when they gather for a one-day summit on Monday.

US President Joe Biden will use the meeting in Brussels to assure allies of Washington’s commitment to Nato after its relations with Europe soured during Donald Trump’s presidency.

A leaked draft of the communique from Monday’s summit suggests that leaders will adopt tougher language on China by warning of the “growing divergence” between Nato and Beijing.

With an eye on foreign hackers, the communique is expected to include language about updating Nato's mutual defence guarantee to cover major cyber attacks.

This would mean that countries could invoke Article 5 to request technical or intelligence support from Nato allies if they have to contend with a cyber attack.

Mr Biden will portray the mutual defence pact, as a “sacred guarantee”, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The communique will include a “strong commitment to Nato’s emphasis on cyber deterrence and collective defence,” he said.

Russia was blamed for the SolarWinds cyber attack last year which hit government computer systems in the US.

“Our relationship with Russia is at its lowest point since the end of the Cold War,” Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said as the summit opened.

“I am confident that the Nato leaders will confirm our dual-track approach to Russia: strong defence combined with dialogue.”

Nato leaders would consult Mr Biden before he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, Mr Stoltenberg said.

On China, the leaked statement seen by Euractiv speaks of “growing divergence between Beijing’s coercive policies and our values”.

“There are, of course, opportunities and we need to engage with China on issues like climate change and arms control,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“But China’s military build-up, growing influence and coercive behaviour also pose some challenges to our security and we need to address them together as an alliance.”

Mr Sullivan said China would feature in the communique in a “more robust way than we’ve ever seen before”.

Washington says the alliance will begin the process of revising its Strategic Concept, last updated in 2010, to address modern challenges posed by Moscow and Beijing.

This document called for a "strong and constructive partnership" with Russia and did not mention China.

The new strategy document will be prepared for leaders to adopt formally at the next Nato summit in 2022.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg speaks in Brussels as the summit opens. EPA

Mr Biden’s trip to Brussels comes after four days of diplomacy in Britain where he met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and agreed on plans for global Covid vaccination at the G7 summit.

Turning his back on Mr Trump’s America First agenda, Mr Biden said in remarks after the G7 that “we do not view Nato as a sort of protection racket”.

“We believe that Nato is vital to our ability to maintain American security for the remainder of the century,” he said.

Mr Johnson will address the Brussels summit and stress the importance of a united and robust alliance.

“Nato owes it to the billion people we keep safe every day to continually adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and face down emerging threats," he is expected to say.

"This will ensure Nato is still the bedrock of global defence for generations to come.”

Addressing China, G7 leaders called for the World Health Organisation to hold a new investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Mr Sullivan said there was no consensus at the meeting on whether the virus jumped to humans from animals or leaked from a laboratory.

G7 leaders called on China to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

On Russia, they called on the Kremlin to stop its “destabilising behaviour and malign activities” including interference in elections.