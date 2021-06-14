Nato summit: leaders poised to adopt tougher stance on Russia and China

President Joe Biden will assure allies of US support after relations with Europe soured during Donald Trump’s term

US President Joe Biden arrives in Brussels on Sunday before the Nato summit. AFP
US President Joe Biden arrives in Brussels on Sunday before the Nato summit. AFP

Nato leaders are to draw up a strategic blueprint addressing threats from Russia and China when they gather for a one-day summit on Monday.

US President Joe Biden will use the meeting in Brussels to assure allies of Washington’s commitment to Nato after its relations with Europe soured during Donald Trump’s presidency.

A leaked draft of the communique from Monday’s summit suggests that leaders will adopt tougher language on China by warning of the “growing divergence” between Nato and Beijing.

Read More

A Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft lands at Gecitkale Airport in Northern Cyprus. GettyWhy Nato needs to talk about unmanned combat drones

With an eye on foreign hackers, the communique is expected to include language about updating Nato's mutual defence guarantee to cover major cyber attacks.

This would mean that countries could invoke Article 5 to request technical or intelligence support from Nato allies if they have to contend with a cyber attack.

Mr Biden will portray the mutual defence pact,as a “sacred guarantee”, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The communique will include a “strong commitment to Nato’s emphasis on cyber deterrence and collective defence,” he said.

Russia was blamed for the SolarWinds cyber attack last year which hit government computer systems in the US.

“Our relationship with Russia is at its lowest point since the end of the Cold War,” Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said as the summit opened.

“I am confident that the Nato leaders will confirm our dual-track approach to Russia: strong defence combined with dialogue.”

Nato leaders would consult Mr Biden before he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, Mr Stoltenberg said.

On China, the leaked statement seen by Euractiv speaks of “growing divergence between Beijing’s coercive policies and our values”.

“There are, of course, opportunities and we need to engage with China on issues like climate change and arms control,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“But China’s military build-up, growing influence and coercive behaviour also pose some challenges to our security and we need to address them together as an alliance.”

Mr Sullivan said China would feature in the communique in a “more robust way than we’ve ever seen before”.

Washington says the alliance will begin the process of revising its Strategic Concept, last updated in 2010, to address modern challenges posed by Moscow and Beijing.

This document called for a "strong and constructive partnership" with Russia and did not mention China.

The new strategy document will be prepared for leaders to adopt formally at the next Nato summit in 2022.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg speaks in Brussels as the summit opens. EPA
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg speaks in Brussels as the summit opens. EPA

Mr Biden’s trip to Brussels comes after four days of diplomacy in Britain where he met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and agreed on plans for global Covid vaccination at the G7 summit.

Turning his back on Mr Trump’s America First agenda, Mr Biden said in remarks after the G7 that “we do not view Nato as a sort of protection racket”.

“We believe that Nato is vital to our ability to maintain American security for the remainder of the century,” he said.

Mr Johnson will address the Brussels summit and stress the importance of a united and robust alliance.

“Nato owes it to the billion people we keep safe every day to continually adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and face down emerging threats," he is expected to say.

"This will ensure Nato is still the bedrock of global defence for generations to come.”

Addressing China, G7 leaders called for the World Health Organisation to hold a new investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Mr Sullivan said there was no consensus at the meeting on whether the virus jumped to humans from animals or leaked from a laboratory.

G7 leaders called on China to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

On Russia, they called on the Kremlin to stop its “destabilising behaviour and malign activities” including interference in elections.

Updated: June 14, 2021 12:28 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
US President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, southern England. AP

G7 summit leaders back drive to vaccinate world by the end 2022

World
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leaves closed-door nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, on June 12. AP

Caution on Iran nuclear deal as G7 leaders pledge to halt weapon production

World
File photo: A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, London, England. Reuters

European Medicines Agency official suggests ditching AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe
Whirling Dervishes of Beyoğlu, Istanbul. Photo: Christopher Wilton-Steer and The Aga Khan Development Network

The pictures and crafts from London's 'Silk Road'

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez