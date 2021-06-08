Major websites back online after Fastly cloud computing glitch

The outage appeared to be caused by an issue with US-based company Fastly

Government, social media and news websites hit by major Internet outage

Cloud service company Fastly has resolved its outage, bringing back online some of the world's most visited websites.

The websites of the UK government and some of the largest news organisations around the world, from CNN to Bloomberg, shut down on Tuesday.

The widespread outage was caused by a disruption at the US-based cloud service company Fastly.

Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”

Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and UK government’s gov.uk site returned an “Error 503 Service Unavailable” message, along with the line “Varnish cache server,” which is a technology that Fastly is built on.

Composite of downed internet sites

Fastly runs a content delivery network that pushes data quickly around the internet so businesses can help consumers shop online or watch videos on apps and websites.

Most of Fastly’s coverage areas were facing “Degraded Performance”, the website showed.

